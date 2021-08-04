Ballast, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF

New Purchases: SPHQ, AMZN, SBUX, MMM, ABT, QQQ,

SPHQ, AMZN, SBUX, MMM, ABT, QQQ, Added Positions: VO, VB, VEU, VWO, VYM, IWF, MBB, SPLV, VHT, VGT, SHYG, WMT, STZ, IWD, JPM, KMB, PG, COST, LQD, TFC, UNH, AGG, DIS, VZ, T, PNC, NTRS, BAC, LLY, PFE, TRV, TXN, CB, ED, DUK, JNJ, GSK, SHW, DAL, HON, HD, MDT, COP, CSCO, BA, INTC, SPY, SPYG, SPYV, DHR, WHR, SPMD, NKE, VLO,

VO, VB, VEU, VWO, VYM, IWF, MBB, SPLV, VHT, VGT, SHYG, WMT, STZ, IWD, JPM, KMB, PG, COST, LQD, TFC, UNH, AGG, DIS, VZ, T, PNC, NTRS, BAC, LLY, PFE, TRV, TXN, CB, ED, DUK, JNJ, GSK, SHW, DAL, HON, HD, MDT, COP, CSCO, BA, INTC, SPY, SPYG, SPYV, DHR, WHR, SPMD, NKE, VLO, Reduced Positions: CTSH, DD, GD, XPO, TGT, SPDW, MCD,

CTSH, DD, GD, XPO, TGT, SPDW, MCD, Sold Out: MDLZ, RTX, SDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, 3M Co, Walmart Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballast, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ballast, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ballast, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ballast%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 113,178 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 392,289 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 169,895 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 78,757 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 219,560 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.04%. The holding were 392,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3353.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $219.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $433.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.988900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.