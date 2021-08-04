Ballast, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF

- New Purchases: SPHQ, AMZN, SBUX, MMM, ABT, QQQ,
- Added Positions: VO, VB, VEU, VWO, VYM, IWF, MBB, SPLV, VHT, VGT, SHYG, WMT, STZ, IWD, JPM, KMB, PG, COST, LQD, TFC, UNH, AGG, DIS, VZ, T, PNC, NTRS, BAC, LLY, PFE, TRV, TXN, CB, ED, DUK, JNJ, GSK, SHW, DAL, HON, HD, MDT, COP, CSCO, BA, INTC, SPY, SPYG, SPYV, DHR, WHR, SPMD, NKE, VLO,
- Reduced Positions: CTSH, DD, GD, XPO, TGT, SPDW, MCD,
- Sold Out: MDLZ, RTX, SDY,
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 113,178 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84%
- Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 392,289 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 169,895 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 78,757 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 219,560 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.04%. The holding were 392,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3353.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $219.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $433.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.988900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.
