Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantita

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. owns 302 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/almanack+investment+partners%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.
  1. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA) - 2,314,327 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 442,414 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 722,033 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  4. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 1,617,885 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.71%
  5. iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 271,698 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
New Purchase: Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.99%. The holding were 2,314,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 420,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 115,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.349700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 344,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 301,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 231,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 196.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,617,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2096.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 239,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 794.31%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 120,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 85.07%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 106,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 279.36%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 31,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 155.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 303,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $34.67.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Sold Out: Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc (864)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.96 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.34.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC..

