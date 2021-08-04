Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantita

- New Purchases: GDMA, NANR, IWP, FNDF, PFM, MLPA, SPHQ, TBF, LIXT, KRBN, LEAD, ALFA, JJC, JKE, PWB, BSY, VOE, IWY, SJNK, WTMF, VUG, CWB, RJA, IEF, LGLV, QMOM, UUP, XLE, HTEC, EWUS, DMS, FDN, JJN, NLY, JO, CFBK, VEA, MMP, MSTR, NEU, PSCE, OHI, ADBE, DFS, PDO, JKD, FDVV, PSQ, MSPA.PFD, FE, NYMT, ZLDAF, FMCC, NVNXF, IOTC,
- Added Positions: PDBC, EFA, GLD, VBR, QQQ, XME, SCHV, IVAL, SPY, GLTR, QVAL, JPST, SCHB, IVV, KRE, FNDE, RSP, STPZ, VTIP, IXUS, EDV, FPX, MOAT, ALB, GNR, LDUR, MGK, MINT, IWF, BRK.B, VIGI, HYEM, SCZ, LEMB, NOBL, PFF, F, XOM, T, CMCSA, USL, COF, WIP, PINS, WMT, ITOT, HYG, BIL, SBUX, IIPR, VNQ, VLUE, ZTS, VCSH, XYL, AWK, CTAS, GSY, DHI, DPZ, IHI, JKHY, GSPD.PFD, NKE, PPG, TSCO, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, SGOL, SCHG, SCHD, EMLC, SLV, FNDX, VTI, SCHX, SCHP, RDVY, ARKK, GDX, AMZN, MTUM, IAU, LTPZ, IVOL, VT, AAPL, USMV, VMBS, JPM, CSCO, LHCG, LOW, QCOM, FB, GOOG, GDXJ, AMGN, GOOGL, PEP, TSLA, AIA, EEM, QUAL, SCHR, VIG, NVS, FM, IWM, CVS, CAT, DD, HD, JNJ, MSFT, TGT, DIS, GBTC, IEFA, CVX, DLR, RTX, UNH, VZ, V, PM, DOW, LQD, ABT, ACN, ADP, TFC, BDX, BLK, BA, BMY, C, KO, HON, IBM, INTC, LMT, MCD, MDT, MRK, ORCL, PFE, PG, CRM, TJX, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, VOD, MA, ABBV, SHOP, PYPL, DBC, KBE, SCHF, SDY, TIP, VB, APD, AXP, BAC, GIB, COST, KR, NFLX, PEG, IARE, HHDS, ICLN, IJH, IYR, XLV,
- Sold Out: SHY, IMOM, XLG, VO, 864, XSLV, MGC, BOND, FPE, SCHW, GSG, SPYG, KLAC, SCHZ, XLNX, FCX, STT, VGSH, TLT, XMMO, MO, CTVA, CB, BHP, NXPI, ZBH, TSM, PENN, ALC, LH, GILD, SCHA, BP, CTSH, GPC, KSS, PRCH, GE, SVM, CCO, LTNC, NVX,
For the details of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/almanack+investment+partners%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.
- Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA) - 2,314,327 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 442,414 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 722,033 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 1,617,885 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.71%
- iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 271,698 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.99%. The holding were 2,314,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 420,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 115,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.349700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 344,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 301,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 231,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 196.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,617,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2096.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 239,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 794.31%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 120,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 85.07%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 106,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 279.36%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 31,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 155.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 303,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $34.67.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.Sold Out: Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc (864)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.96 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.34.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.
