Coastal Investment Management, L.p. Buys Zscaler Inc, Microsoft Corp, Okta Inc, Sells VG Acquisition Corp, DXC Technology Co, T-Mobile US Inc

- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,943 shares, 46.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.61%
- Cars.com Inc (CARS) - 529,206 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio.
- Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 32,800 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 21,000 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio.
- Okta Inc (OKTA) - 11,122 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $245.463600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.4%. The holding were 32,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $243.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 11,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp (CLIM.U)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 90,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 105,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Elastic NV by 543.89%. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $148.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 10,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.
