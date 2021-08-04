Logo
Harbor Advisory Corp Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harbor Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Facebook Inc, Nestle SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Advisory Corp . As of 2021Q2, Harbor Advisory Corp owns 73 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+advisory+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR ADVISORY CORP
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 386,412 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND) - 423,883 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 199,471 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,298 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 148,939 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 75,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Harbor Advisory Corp initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Harbor Advisory Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 205.99%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.618000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 95,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 190.32%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3353.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 171.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Harbor Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39.

Sold Out: Somerset Trust Holding Co (SOME)

Harbor Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Somerset Trust Holding Co. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $43, with an estimated average price of $42.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARBOR ADVISORY CORP . Also check out:

1. HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARBOR ADVISORY CORP keeps buying
Rating:
