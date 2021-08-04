Harbor Advisory Corp Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

New Purchases: PFE, XBI, BAC,

Investment company Harbor Advisory Corp Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Facebook Inc, Nestle SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Advisory Corp . As of 2021Q2, Harbor Advisory Corp owns 73 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 386,412 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND) - 423,883 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 199,471 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,298 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 148,939 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Harbor Advisory Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 75,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisory Corp initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisory Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 205.99%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.618000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 95,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 190.32%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3353.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 171.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39.

Harbor Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Somerset Trust Holding Co. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $43, with an estimated average price of $42.13.