Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc Buys VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Global X CleanTech ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Hormel Foods Corp

OUNZ, CTEC, XLRE, BLV, DFAT, LLY, CNBS, DRIV, ACN, TGRW, ADRE, CC, SHOP, JMST, EDOC, USMV, PRF, KMI, NURE, GXTG, FEMS, COIN, ARKQ, OGN, Added Positions: IVV, DGRO, IEFA, IJH, PG, FITB, PFE, TIP, BRK.B, BAC, MSFT, LIT, UNH, DOW, AGG, DD, IWP, DIS, RCL, COST, CTVA, TSLA, BSV, IWD, SDY, AFG,

Reduced Positions: EFA, IJR, IJS, SCHX, GLD, IWM, SCHA, VTI, SPY, SCHB, LHX, SLV, SCHF, RTX, IWB, VTRS, MMM,

Sold Out: MDY, IJK, HRL, GE, SCHO, AMT, SYY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Global X CleanTech ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Pfizer Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Hormel Foods Corp, General Electric Co, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc owns 206 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,491 shares, 22.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 335,117 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 38,778 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 74,353 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% LCNB Corp (LCNB) - 560,079 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Global X CleanTech ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.826300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.067200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 136.84%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 471.07%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.593300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 244.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.