Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc Buys VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Global X CleanTech ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Hormel Foods Corp

- New Purchases: OUNZ, CTEC, XLRE, BLV, DFAT, LLY, CNBS, DRIV, ACN, TGRW, ADRE, CC, SHOP, JMST, EDOC, USMV, PRF, KMI, NURE, GXTG, FEMS, COIN, ARKQ, OGN,
- Added Positions: IVV, DGRO, IEFA, IJH, PG, FITB, PFE, TIP, BRK.B, BAC, MSFT, LIT, UNH, DOW, AGG, DD, IWP, DIS, RCL, COST, CTVA, TSLA, BSV, IWD, SDY, AFG,
- Reduced Positions: EFA, IJR, IJS, SCHX, GLD, IWM, SCHA, VTI, SPY, SCHB, LHX, SLV, SCHF, RTX, IWB, VTRS, MMM,
- Sold Out: MDY, IJK, HRL, GE, SCHO, AMT, SYY,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,491 shares, 22.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 335,117 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 38,778 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 74,353 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- LCNB Corp (LCNB) - 560,079 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Global X CleanTech ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.826300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.067200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 136.84%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 471.07%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.593300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 244.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.
