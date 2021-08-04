Miller Howard Investments Inc Buys Allstate Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, The Western Union Co, Huntington Bancshares Inc

- New Purchases: ALL, BBY, OMC, RF, SBRA, ENLC, IP, CEQP, WYNN, VIAC, DKS, JPM,
- Added Positions: BK, OKE, NTR, GPC, NEP, EPD, CAH, MSM, MDC, UGI, SU, CBRL, CNQ, BDN, ORI, TTE, DVY, NEE, CNP, CUZ, UNP, CSX, SRE, TRGP, ETR, OXY, NI, FDX, AMT, AES, SWX, OMAB, EVRG, WM, VOD, WTRG, CMS, FWRD, SBAC, SR, KSU,
- Reduced Positions: C, MGA, PFE, IPG, TGT, WMB, STAG, CVX, MMP, KMI, AB, CCI, PBA, WES, MDU, MRK, MPLX, EOG, D, PPL, PAA, DCP, UPS, FTS, PSXP, PAGP, SHLX, FANG, XLU, CQP, VLO, PXD, HEP, COP, CLR, PSX, SLB, NRG, ENB, BKR, RTLR,
- Sold Out: WU, HBAN, TSM, HIG, STLD, VIRT, BXP, ES, OLLI, VZ, KSS, NWE, EQT, LYB,
- Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 1,749,491 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 366,351 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,346,763 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 1,160,689 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- KeyCorp (KEY) - 3,150,414 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 410,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 439,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 514,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,995,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,795,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,626,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 1246.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 942,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 654.41%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 564,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,021,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 528.45%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 100.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 80,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UGI Corp (UGI)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in UGI Corp by 99.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 134,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.
