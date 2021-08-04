Miller Howard Investments Inc Buys Allstate Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, The Western Union Co, Huntington Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: ALL, BBY, OMC, RF, SBRA, ENLC, IP, CEQP, WYNN, VIAC, DKS, JPM,

Investment company Miller Howard Investments Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Allstate Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, Regions Financial Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, The Western Union Co, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miller Howard Investments Inc . As of 2021Q2, Miller Howard Investments Inc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 1,749,491 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 366,351 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,346,763 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 1,160,689 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% KeyCorp (KEY) - 3,150,414 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 410,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 439,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 514,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,995,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,795,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,626,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 1246.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 942,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 654.41%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 564,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,021,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 528.45%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 100.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 80,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in UGI Corp by 99.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 134,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.