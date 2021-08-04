Logo
CAM Group Holding A Buys Trip.com Group, Oak Street Health Inc, TransUnion, Sells IHS Markit, Mondelez International Inc, Service Corp International

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CAM Group Holding A (Current Portfolio) buys Trip.com Group, Oak Street Health Inc, TransUnion, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, sells IHS Markit, Mondelez International Inc, Service Corp International, CVS Health Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAM Group Holding A. As of 2021Q2, CAM Group Holding A owns 86 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAM Group Holding A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cam+group+holding+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAM Group Holding A
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 4,550,552 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 401,369 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.09%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,660,842 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.23%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 240,916 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,896,671 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22%
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 227,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.059600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,882,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 213,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $149.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAM Group Holding A. Also check out:

1. CAM Group Holding A's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAM Group Holding A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAM Group Holding A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAM Group Holding A keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
