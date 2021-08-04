CAM Group Holding A Buys Trip.com Group, Oak Street Health Inc, TransUnion, Sells IHS Markit, Mondelez International Inc, Service Corp International

New Purchases: OSH, TRU, RHI, TMCI,

OSH, TRU, RHI, TMCI, Added Positions: TCOM, HDB, BMRN, ALGN, TDOC, IBN, INFY, PTC, DBX, ALLE, XYL, MELI, WAT, SNPS, RMD, AOS, GPN, EXAS, EW, COO, CGNX, MKC, TYL, MSCI, EA, GLOB, PAGS, ARCE, STNE,

TCOM, HDB, BMRN, ALGN, TDOC, IBN, INFY, PTC, DBX, ALLE, XYL, MELI, WAT, SNPS, RMD, AOS, GPN, EXAS, EW, COO, CGNX, MKC, TYL, MSCI, EA, GLOB, PAGS, ARCE, STNE, Reduced Positions: MSFT, TMO, V, GOOG, HD, FRC, AMT, NEE, ECL, PG, FISV, SCI, HZNP, ANTM, AXNX, HUM, CARA, NVCR, RSG, WM, MCD, WLTW, ICE, DG, FIS, ADP, DOX,

MSFT, TMO, V, GOOG, HD, FRC, AMT, NEE, ECL, PG, FISV, SCI, HZNP, ANTM, AXNX, HUM, CARA, NVCR, RSG, WM, MCD, WLTW, ICE, DG, FIS, ADP, DOX, Sold Out: INFO, MDLZ, CVS, WY, EDU, TAL, KO, NEM, WPM, KDP,

Investment company CAM Group Holding A Current Portfolio ) buys Trip.com Group, Oak Street Health Inc, TransUnion, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, sells IHS Markit, Mondelez International Inc, Service Corp International, CVS Health Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAM Group Holding A. As of 2021Q2, CAM Group Holding A owns 86 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAM Group Holding A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cam+group+holding+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 4,550,552 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 401,369 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.09% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,660,842 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 240,916 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,896,671 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22%

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 227,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.059600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,882,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 213,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $149.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.