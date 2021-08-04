Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Co

- New Purchases: XVOL, IVOL, IHDG, SMMD, HYLV, QLS, BNDW, APG, MINC, WTMF, RWO, ATO, FSK, CB, ADS, IXUS, SCHD, NIO, PAWZ, RTX, FNDF, TMO, MMM, MOAT, FVRR, AFIN, OIL, WRB, CRWD, FHLC, GNTX, HLT, IBB, LPI, LMND, M, VIVO, NCR, PINS, UCO, SWKS, RGR, SNDL, TSM, TLRY, TLRY, USO, VIGI, VBR, WFC, ZM, ASML, ARKQ, ARKG, ADBE, ABNB, ALK, ALSN, ARNC, ARCC, ARRY, AVNT, AXON, BLDP, BYND, BGFV, HRB, BPMC, BMBL, CI, CSWI, CUK, CCIV, KO, CTSH, UTF, COIN, CL, CTBI, LODE, CORT, COST, USOI, MJ, EPD, EQH, EXAS, FAST, FENY, FPL, FE, GMAB, JUST, GRWG, HOLX, HWM, IPG, IRM, IRWD, SLV, KBR, K, KRP, LFT, MSGN, MMP, MARA, MTCH, MAXR, NYMT, NYT, NEE, ODT, OKTA, OKE, ORCL, OGN, ORCC, PLTR, PYPL, DOC, PLUG, SQFT, XM, PWR, RIOT, RY, SPIP, TOTL, SACH, SAGE, SGMS, SE, EYES, SKLZ, SNBR, SCCO, LUV, SFM, STWD, STLD, STRA, SU, TGT, TOL, TTC, TNL, TUP, ULTA, UMC, USLM, UNM, UPST, VLO, VGR, VERO, VTRS, WFG, WMB, AGGY, DOX, WFRD, PSFE, LOGI, CMRE,
- Added Positions: SPY, IEMG, BOND, ET, AMZN, XLE, IVW, NVDA, HD, IIPR, INTC, IBM, DVY, LHX, ABBV, TWLO, UNP, UNH, VOO, ZNGA, CCL, ONEQ, DAL, SQ, OMF, PFE, CGC, BRK.B, BP, XLC, MAR, ARES, APPN, AMD, ATVI, AGNC, JCI, OXY, HPQ, MDC, KR, KMI, JNJ, DIS, AOK, AOM, AOA, XOM, FOXA, GSK, LOPE,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, ISTB, AGG, IAU, VT, QAI, VB, SUB, VTEB, IJR, ABT, MUB, AAPL, T, CVS, PEP, JPM, TSLA, GILD, AMGN, MSFT, CMCSA, ADP, THO, ENB, JKHY, AVGO, EFA, IUSG, SHOP, XLF, MAIN, JNK, QCOM, VZ, TEAM, DUK, FTNT, FMS, IWF, LQD, TSN, VTR, AAL, MO, VFH, GDX, VEA, VIAC, VOD, SDY, SPEM, RDS.B, WELL, KMB, ACB, CSCO, CLF, FB, FDN, HTGC, QQQ, TIP, BRSP, BHF, SHY, IJT, PSX, IDV, PFF, IEFA, CVX, LUMN, MAN, MA, NOK, OPCH, PM,
- Sold Out: ITOT, DASTY, BDVC, GE, PB, TRGP, VTI, AGO, KMPR, FNMAS.PFD, VST, MINT, AIG, BMY, CW, HAL, FIZZ, NOC, UTHR, KHC, FRLG, IWS, AYI, NSP, ALXN, AMT, ACGL, SAN, BCS, GIB, CAH, ED, DISCA, DD, ELS, FFIV, FNF, FL, HVT, HEI, MLHR, INO, IP, ORLY, PNC, RMD, RHI, ROST, RDS.A, STX, SUI, SKT, TDY, UBS, UPS, WDR, QRTEA, HBI, LDOS, TDC, CVI, KW, BYDDF, FRLI, VFF, EC, LEA, APO, AMCX, CG, NOW, ALLY, BGSF, VRTV, CYBR, KEYS, AJX, WFT, CC, CRON, TLND, RDDTF, INVH, HEXO, NSPB.PFD, VICI, 0RR1, PRSP, 0T01, 1AZ, KOD, DOW, CTVA, BNDX, FAS, GLD, HYMB, IJS, ITA, IWP, IYR, JPIN, SPHD, TQQQ, VDE, VGT, VIS, VNQ, VO, VXUS, XLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lake Point Wealth Management
- Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL) - 3,314,721 shares, 31.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,072,510 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 629,378 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 409,061 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 211,076 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.22%
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.149100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.92%. The holding were 3,314,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.82%. The holding were 1,072,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.95%. The holding were 629,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.64%. The holding were 409,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (HYLV)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (QLS)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.78 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44015.69%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 22,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.22%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.258400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 211,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 24405.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.907000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2697.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.839100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.Sold Out: Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The sale prices were between $42.89 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $46.1.Sold Out: Business Development Corp Of America (BDVC)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Business Development Corp Of America. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.
