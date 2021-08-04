Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Point Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Lake Point Wealth Management owns 448 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL) - 3,314,721 shares, 31.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,072,510 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. New Position WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 629,378 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 409,061 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 211,076 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.22%

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.149100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.92%. The holding were 3,314,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.82%. The holding were 1,072,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.95%. The holding were 629,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.64%. The holding were 409,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.78 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44015.69%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 22,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.22%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.258400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 211,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 24405.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.907000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2697.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.839100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The sale prices were between $42.89 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $46.1.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Business Development Corp Of America. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.