Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lake Point Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Point Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Lake Point Wealth Management owns 448 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lake Point Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lake+point+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lake Point Wealth Management
  1. Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL) - 3,314,721 shares, 31.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,072,510 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 629,378 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 409,061 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 211,076 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.22%
New Purchase: Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.149100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.92%. The holding were 3,314,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.82%. The holding were 1,072,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.95%. The holding were 629,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.64%. The holding were 409,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (HYLV)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (QLS)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.78 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44015.69%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 22,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.22%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.258400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 211,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 24405.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.907000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2697.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.839100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The sale prices were between $42.89 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $46.1.

Sold Out: Business Development Corp Of America (BDVC)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Business Development Corp Of America. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lake Point Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Lake Point Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lake Point Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lake Point Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lake Point Wealth Management keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider