Arnhold LLC Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Bunge

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arnhold LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, II-VI Inc, Viatris Inc, SLM Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Bunge, AbbVie Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arnhold LLC. As of 2021Q2, Arnhold LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arnhold LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arnhold+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arnhold LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 766,412 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,807,254 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  3. AT&T Inc (T) - 868,348 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40%
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 166,600 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. Independence Holding Co (IHC) - 508,336 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 337,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ADT Inc (ADT)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 247,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 83,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $60.52, with an estimated average price of $58.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Good Works Acquisition Corp (GWAC)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Good Works Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colicity Inc (COLIU)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 273,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 257,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SLM Corp (SLM)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in SLM Corp by 83.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 595,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 1015.72%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 434,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 89.48%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 130,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 271,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc (AWF)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $12.56, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $46.1 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $50.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arnhold LLC. Also check out:

1. Arnhold LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arnhold LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arnhold LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arnhold LLC keeps buying
