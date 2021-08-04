Arnhold LLC Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Bunge

New Purchases: DISCK, ADT, OGN, ETHO, GWAC, COLIU, AAQC, PSPC.U, CTO, COIN, BK, BOWX, GSEVU, WALDU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, II-VI Inc, Viatris Inc, SLM Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Bunge, AbbVie Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arnhold LLC. As of 2021Q2, Arnhold LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 766,412 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,807,254 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% AT&T Inc (T) - 868,348 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 166,600 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Independence Holding Co (IHC) - 508,336 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 337,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 247,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 83,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $60.52, with an estimated average price of $58.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Good Works Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 273,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 257,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in SLM Corp by 83.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 595,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 1015.72%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 434,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 89.48%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 130,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 271,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $12.56, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $46.1 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $50.36.