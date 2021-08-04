Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, T

New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, BSJM, XLC, COPX, GLD, XLE, DVN, PHM, BCEI, BCEI, TROW, LOW, AA, WSM, IHDG, BSJN, PAYX, SSL,

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, TCF Financial Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspen Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Aspen Investment Management Inc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,611 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,998 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 30,468 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 20,510 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 74,919 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 218,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 138,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 48,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.52 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 77.15%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 97,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 54.65%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $492.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI). The sale prices were between $21.1 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $23.1.