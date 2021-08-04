DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growt

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growt

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DB Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DB Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/db+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DB Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 104,664 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,849 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 85,177 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 55,338 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.05%
  5. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 52,352 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.79%
New Purchase: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $109.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 19,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.213300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 48,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 38,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.727100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 169.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.115700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 52,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 498.48%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 40,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 39,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 132.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.691400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.

Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $153.82, with an estimated average price of $141.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of DB Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. DB Wealth Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DB Wealth Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DB Wealth Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DB Wealth Management Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider