DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growt

- New Purchases: RWR, FTXR, PAVE, FRI, PDP, LDUR, JKI, VBR, SMMV, SPMO, PRN, FPA, ERTH, FCVT, PIO, PWZ, FYC, RZG, NUSC, CZA, DHI, EVX, SMLV, XTN, IYT, CRBN, RCD, HLT, FDIV, CWI, BBBY, XITK, INO, SLY, PSI, TSP, PYZ, PEZ,
- Added Positions: PKW, JKH, JKE, IJH, FXO, SHYG, FXD, EFA, MGV, FXZ, JKG, SCHM, VTI, VXUS, SDOG, IJR, IWD, SLQD, SCHA, RSP, VB, STIP, SRLN, FPE, REGL, VBK, PFF, FSK, FXR, JKF, MGC, JKK, ACWX, DWAS, XLY, QTEC, DVY, XLB, FNX, VNQ, VCSH, HYLS, FTSM, SCHX, FDT, XLF, VWO, PFE, BSV, PIE, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: CWB, MGK, QUAL, FDN, QQQ, FXH, EFAV, MBB, TOTL, VOT, VGT, FXU, VIG, XLP, FV, FXG, SPLV, SKYY, SHV, BOND, IWO, SPY, BND, XLV, VGSH, MTUM, ISTB, XMLV, CORP, QCOM, XLK, GOOGL, FVD, MINT, MAR, XLI, HEFA, SPHD, FGD, KO, T,
- Sold Out: BNDX, QCLN, FSKR, IGV, PTF, IBUY, BLDP, BX, CPT, BAM, BABA, SOXX, AGG, PSJ, CWEN.A, WPM, SLV, IAU, HSY, VNQI, XAR, SPTS, FNDX, FNDA, FNDF, FNDE, IGR, AMLP, PRSP, PJT, PTH, GE, RAD, FBT,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 104,664 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,849 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 85,177 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 55,338 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.05%
- Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 52,352 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.79%
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $109.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 19,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.213300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 48,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 38,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.727100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 169.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.115700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 52,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 498.48%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 40,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 39,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 132.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.691400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.Sold Out: (FSKR)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $153.82, with an estimated average price of $141.06.
