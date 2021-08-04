DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growt

New Purchases: RWR, FTXR, PAVE, FRI, PDP, LDUR, JKI, VBR, SMMV, SPMO, PRN, FPA, ERTH, FCVT, PIO, PWZ, FYC, RZG, NUSC, CZA, DHI, EVX, SMLV, XTN, IYT, CRBN, RCD, HLT, FDIV, CWI, BBBY, XITK, INO, SLY, PSI, TSP, PYZ, PEZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 104,664 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,849 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 85,177 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 55,338 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.05% Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 52,352 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.79%

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $109.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 19,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.213300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 48,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 38,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.727100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 169.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.115700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 52,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 498.48%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 40,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 39,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 132.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.691400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $153.82, with an estimated average price of $141.06.