Cullen Capital Management, LLC Buys VICI Properties Inc, SoftBank Corp, Power Corporation of Canada, Sells Corning Inc, UBS Group AG, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cullen Capital Management, LLC Buys VICI Properties Inc, SoftBank Corp, Power Corporation of Canada, Sells Corning Inc, UBS Group AG, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cullen Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VICI Properties Inc, SoftBank Corp, Power Corporation of Canada, Raytheon Technologies Corp, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, sells Corning Inc, UBS Group AG, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, Manulife Financial Corp, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cullen Capital Management, LLC owns 268 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cullen Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cullen Capital Management, LLC
  1. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,950,689 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,724,479 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  3. Novartis AG (NVS) - 2,867,587 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
  4. BCE Inc (BCE) - 5,196,914 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  5. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 3,682,244 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,586,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoftBank Corp (SOBKY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoftBank Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,342,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMMY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UPM-Kymmene Oyj. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 987,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Globaltrans Investment PLC (GLTVF)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,092,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 309,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,808,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Power Corporation of Canada (PWCDF)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Power Corporation of Canada by 1355.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $33.16, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,395,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (NILSY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.04 and $37.23, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,735,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $182.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 451,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Deutsche Post AG by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 718,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Svenska Handelsbanken by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.4 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,355,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34.

Sold Out: Globaltrans Investment PLC (G23A)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.47.

Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Sold Out: EC Healthcare (1UM0)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EC Healthcare. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.52, with an estimated average price of $1.05.

Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGK0)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cullen Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cullen Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cullen Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cullen Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cullen Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider