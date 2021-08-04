Cullen Capital Management, LLC Buys VICI Properties Inc, SoftBank Corp, Power Corporation of Canada, Sells Corning Inc, UBS Group AG, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA

- New Purchases: VICI, SOBKY, UPMMY, GLTVF, XYL, XLY, KOF, BGSF, 02138, AXTA, HAE, BXP, DNGYF, AKZOY, CTT, KHC, RYCEY, VLO, XNYIF, DGX, BBAJF, ING, XLC,
- Added Positions: RTX, PWCDF, AVGO, DUK, NVS, UL, MRK, MO, INTC, JNJ, PM, NILSY, MMM, T, CSCO, NEE, PFE, TM, CVX, KMB, CB, GD, DPSGY, SIEGY, TTE, SVNLY, BAC, LLY, XOM, PEAK, LOW, RHHBY, BCE, C, COP, MDT, RIO, UPS, SMFKY, NNGRY, WBA, BTVCY, EMBVF, KWGPF, TFC, MSFT, ZFSVF, SMFTF, GPC, BNPQF, ENLAY, PSMMY, KAKZF, SHG, IBDRY, EJPRF, ZIJMF, DOW, BMY, PPL, RHHVF, UPMKF, BTVCF, TKOMF, NPPXF, ASX, CAG, ETN, TKOMY, SWKS, SCS, TSM, NVSEF, BNPQY, UOVEY, LUNMF, SKHCF, BKRKF, ACDSF, GRKZF, GOFPY, MURGY, NSRGF, AAIGF, ALIZY, EWT, EWY, INDA, AXP, CSX, CI, CMCSA, D, DD, SJM, MDLZ, MCD, PHG, PG, WMT, ALIZF, DPSTF, SMCBF, ACNDF, MAPIF, VNM,
- Reduced Positions: UBS, TGT, MFC, MGDDY, DTEGY, LVS, WELL, ALL, SKHHY, JCI, DEO, JPM, VALE, GSK, SNY, BTI, CODYY, NGCRF, LUKOY, BAESY, VZ, ENIC, CR, MURGF, SIMO, SMAWF, CPA, JLL, ITUB, ZURVY, MEC, SNYYF, ORKLY, TMO, STXB, AIR, BAMXF, WY, WFC, SPR, BX, PCFBF, SGGKF, MCFT, SBKFF, DPBSF, IITSF, GWB, BAESF, PTGIF, SBRCY, TMHC, CBT, EFSC, UFS, DENN, CMTL, COLM, COKE, XEC, CNI, PFC, BA, BBSI, AVT, ARW, ADM, AMAT, ABCB, SYKE, FHN, DANOY, HP, HFC, HST, HUN, IBN, LAZ, MKSI, PNC, PEG, PWR, RYN, SSB, SPG,
- Sold Out: GLW, ABB, G23A, BAP, GE, BGK0, 1UM0, 3037, AKUP, BBAJIOO, 13X, CJRCF, KGTFF, HGKGF, SPASF, CNNEF, CRARF, GLAXF, TKR, LYG, FL, CAT,
For the details of Cullen Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cullen Capital Management, LLC
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,950,689 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,724,479 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
- Novartis AG (NVS) - 2,867,587 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
- BCE Inc (BCE) - 5,196,914 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 3,682,244 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,586,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoftBank Corp (SOBKY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoftBank Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,342,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMMY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UPM-Kymmene Oyj. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 987,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Globaltrans Investment PLC (GLTVF)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,092,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 309,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,808,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Power Corporation of Canada (PWCDF)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Power Corporation of Canada by 1355.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $33.16, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,395,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (NILSY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.04 and $37.23, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,735,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $182.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 451,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Deutsche Post AG by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 718,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLY)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Svenska Handelsbanken by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.4 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,355,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34.Sold Out: Globaltrans Investment PLC (G23A)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.47.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.Sold Out: EC Healthcare (1UM0)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EC Healthcare. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.52, with an estimated average price of $1.05.Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGK0)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cullen Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cullen Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cullen Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cullen Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cullen Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment