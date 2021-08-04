Cullen Capital Management, LLC Buys VICI Properties Inc, SoftBank Corp, Power Corporation of Canada, Sells Corning Inc, UBS Group AG, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA

New Purchases: VICI, SOBKY, UPMMY, GLTVF, XYL, XLY, KOF, BGSF, 02138, AXTA, HAE, BXP, DNGYF, AKZOY, CTT, KHC, RYCEY, VLO, XNYIF, DGX, BBAJF, ING, XLC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VICI Properties Inc, SoftBank Corp, Power Corporation of Canada, Raytheon Technologies Corp, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, sells Corning Inc, UBS Group AG, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, Manulife Financial Corp, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cullen Capital Management, LLC owns 268 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,950,689 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,724,479 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Novartis AG (NVS) - 2,867,587 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% BCE Inc (BCE) - 5,196,914 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 3,682,244 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,586,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoftBank Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,342,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UPM-Kymmene Oyj. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 987,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,092,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 309,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,808,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Power Corporation of Canada by 1355.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $33.16, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,395,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.04 and $37.23, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,735,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $182.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 451,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Deutsche Post AG by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 718,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Svenska Handelsbanken by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.4 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,355,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.47.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EC Healthcare. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.52, with an estimated average price of $1.05.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.