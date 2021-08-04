Logo
CX Institutional Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells , Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CX Institutional (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, , sells , Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CX Institutional. As of 2021Q2, CX Institutional owns 948 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CX Institutional's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cx+institutional/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CX Institutional
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,779 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 1,412,626 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 177,766 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 509,039 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50%
  5. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 135,197 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

CX Institutional initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 1,412,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

CX Institutional initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 125,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (ACIM)

CX Institutional initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 126,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

CX Institutional initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 152,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR)

CX Institutional initiated holding in iShares MSCI Norway ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 173,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (MLN)

CX Institutional initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 210,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

CX Institutional added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 271.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.336100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 291,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

CX Institutional added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 752.63%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 121,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.58%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $126.78, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $129.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 114,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 420.65%. The purchase prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

CX Institutional added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 303.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.421000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of CX Institutional. Also check out:

1. CX Institutional's Undervalued Stocks
2. CX Institutional's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CX Institutional's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CX Institutional keeps buying
