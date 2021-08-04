CX Institutional Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells , Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: SPTI, GSEW, ACIM, LVHD, ENOR, GIGB, MLN, JMST, BUZZ, GVIP, QQQJ, ULST, ROKU, ZM, TWLO, U, ZG, NET, DDOG, NUBD, AVLR, IHAK, PRG, ESGV, IVLU, NFRA, PAVE, NULG, QDEL, RUN, SAIL, FIW, NANR, NUDM, NUMV, RAMP, HAE, LGND, STRA, VSAT, EBS, TREE, FTLS, NULV, NUSC, NUMG, WTMF, VGR, CHI, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, CVY, IYLD, BCE, BF.B, HPI, CII, BGS, BCX, DFP, IVH, CCD, FLMN, FYBR, OGN, DFAC, INTF, AAON, ACC, AINV, BPT, BMRN, CPK, CNSL, DECK, EXPO, M, FFIN, HRB, KNX, NRT, NWBI, RLI, RBC, RDS.A, XPO, ET, MHD, FLC, HYT, UTG, EOS, ETB, BDJ, AGD, BTZ, PODD, 847, RGA, STLA, ARI, BAH, LPLA, HEQ, BUI, ENPH, PDI, DSL, CHGG, SEDG, VST, BTU, NIO, PINS, DLY, VRM, LMND, DKNG, SQFT, CRSR, SKLZ, WOOF, CHK, DOCN, COIN, APP, DFAS, EFNL, FDN, FXD, FXL, IHDG, INFR, IXP, IYR, KIE, RSP, SMMV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, , sells , Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CX Institutional. As of 2021Q2, CX Institutional owns 948 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,779 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 1,412,626 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 177,766 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 509,039 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 135,197 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%

CX Institutional initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 1,412,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 125,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 126,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 152,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional initiated holding in iShares MSCI Norway ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 173,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 210,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 271.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.336100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 291,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 752.63%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 121,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.58%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $126.78, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $129.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 114,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 420.65%. The purchase prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 303.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.421000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.