Smartphone Manufacturer Xiaomi to Benefit From Strong Demand Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Smartphone Manufacturer Xiaomi to Benefit From Strong Demand Growth

5G infrastructure will drive a boom in demand for Smartphones in China in the second half of 2021

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 04, 2021

Summary

  • In the first quarter, Xiaomi Corp became one of the four largest producers of smartphones in China
  • The company focuses on improving specific features that many people use the most
  • The stock doesn't look expensive
Article's Main Image

The smartphone is one of the most used devices in the world, and many people can no longer do without this device. Thanks to its countless features, this technology enables people to perform many activities such as communicating, working, applying for jobs, recording videos, taking pictures, playing virtual games, trading on the stock market, making digital payments, and much more. Even in the developing world, smartphones are popular as they instantly grant people an economic advantage over those who don't have these useful devices.

Therefore, the demand for smartphones is destined to continue growing. According to Statista.com, smartphone shipments should reach nearly 1.5 billion units in 2023. This will be a jump of more than 18% from 2020. The development of 5G infrastructure and the introduction of more innovative models will drive the demand for smartphones up all over the world.

The Chinese market has the largest addressable population in the world. According to IDC, the Chinese smartphone market is expected to grow 5% overall in 2021. This will follow the slight contraction in shipments that was observed in the second quarter.

One company expected to benefit from the growth in demand for smartphones in the Chinese market is Xiaomi Corp (

XIACF, Financial) (XIACY, Financial). a smartphone manufacturer. A recent industry survey conducted by Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst, shows that in the first quarter of 2021, Xiaomi became one of the top four largest smartphone manufacturers in the People’s Republic of China.

According to the report, the company holds a market share of nearly 15% after growing 74.6% year over year, surpassing Huawei, another large Chinese smartphone manufacturer, in the ranking. Furthermore, the company’s internet user base nearly reached 120 million monthly active Chinese users, which increased by nearly 7% from the final quarter of 2020. These numbers gave a boost to Xiaomi’s overall performance in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, the company saw its total revenue hit $11.7 billion and its adjusted net profit grew an astonishing 164% year over year to $1 billion.

The company is enriching its devices with innovative technologies to improve photo and video due to the popularity of social media. It is also aiming to give its devices the ability to stay online 24/7, so the company is also developing features that will enable rapid heat dissipation and increased charging capabilities. These will improve the overall performance of the product which, together with an affordable price per unit compared to competitors’ products, makes Xiaomi’s smartphones very competitive on the market.

The balance sheet looks robust enough to support the company’s investments. As of March 31, it had $5.2 billion in cash and equivalents and $3.2 billion in debt. The interest coverage ratio of 5.58 indicates the company doesn’t have any problems in paying interest expenses on current debt outstanding.

The stock was trading at $16.60 per share (for the XIACY listing) and $3.30 per share (for the XIACF listing) on Aug. 3. The market capitalizations were $83.13 billion and $83.57 billion, respectively.

1422948397341593600.png

1422948400546041856.png

The price-earnings ratio is approximately 20.75 versus the industry median of 24.12, while the price-sales ratio is 2 versus the industry median of 1.53. Given the low price ratios and strong growth potential for the company, I believe the stock is trading near or below its intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment