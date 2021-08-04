3 Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

These stocks may suit the value investor

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 04, 2021

Summary

  • These stocks have forward price-earnings ratios that are below the S&P 500's historical average price-earnings ratio
  • Wall Street is also positive about these stocks
Article's Main Image

Investors could be interested in the following securities, as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average price-earnings ratio of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

United Community Banks Inc

The first stock that makes the cut is United Community Banks Inc. (

UCBI, Financial), a Blairsville, Georgia-based holding company that owns United Community Bank, a regional bank that provides a broad range of banking products and services to consumers and businesses.

United Community Banks Inc. has a forward price-earnings ratio of 10.79 (versus the industry median of 10.55), which results from Tuesday’s closing price of $29.11 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $2.69 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen 56.54% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a 52-week range of $15.73 to $36.67.

1422949373645541376.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 4 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock with an average price target of $36.31 per share.

AeroVironment Inc

The second stock that makes the cut is AeroVironment Inc (

AVAV, Financial), an Arlington County, Virginia-based provider of UAS, tactical missile systems as well as unmanned aerial and aircraft systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and international allies.

AeroVironment Inc has a forward price-earnings ratio of 12.53 (versus the industry median of 21.07), which derives from Tuesday’s closing price of $101.48 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $8.09 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 17.89% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a 52-week range of $59.13 to $143.71.

1422949376740937728.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average price target of $128.25 per share for this stock.

Independent Bank Corp

The third stock that makes the cut is Independent Bank Corp (

INDB, Financial), a Rockland, Massachusetts-based holder of Rockland Trust Company, a regional bank providing commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses.

Independent Bank Corp has a forward price-earnings ratio of 16.82 (versus the industry median of 10.55), which derives from Tuesday’s closing price of $71.98 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $4.27 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has climbed 7.82% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a 52-week range of $49.25 to $99.85.

1422949378401882112.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy and have established an average price target of $90.50 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment