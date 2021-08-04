3 Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

Investors could be interested in the following securities, as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average price-earnings ratio of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

United Community Banks Inc

The first stock that makes the cut is United Community Banks Inc. ( UCBI, Financial), a Blairsville, Georgia-based holding company that owns United Community Bank, a regional bank that provides a broad range of banking products and services to consumers and businesses.

United Community Banks Inc. has a forward price-earnings ratio of 10.79 (versus the industry median of 10.55), which results from Tuesday’s closing price of $29.11 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $2.69 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen 56.54% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a 52-week range of $15.73 to $36.67.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 4 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock with an average price target of $36.31 per share.

AeroVironment Inc

The second stock that makes the cut is AeroVironment Inc ( AVAV, Financial), an Arlington County, Virginia-based provider of UAS, tactical missile systems as well as unmanned aerial and aircraft systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and international allies.

AeroVironment Inc has a forward price-earnings ratio of 12.53 (versus the industry median of 21.07), which derives from Tuesday’s closing price of $101.48 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $8.09 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 17.89% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a 52-week range of $59.13 to $143.71.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average price target of $128.25 per share for this stock.

Independent Bank Corp

The third stock that makes the cut is Independent Bank Corp ( INDB, Financial), a Rockland, Massachusetts-based holder of Rockland Trust Company, a regional bank providing commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses.

Independent Bank Corp has a forward price-earnings ratio of 16.82 (versus the industry median of 10.55), which derives from Tuesday’s closing price of $71.98 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $4.27 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has climbed 7.82% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a 52-week range of $49.25 to $99.85.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy and have established an average price target of $90.50 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.