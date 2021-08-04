Diamond Hill Capital Buys Wells Fargo, Sells JPMorgan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diamond Hill Capital Buys Wells Fargo, Sells JPMorgan

Firm reveals its portfolio updates for the 2nd quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Aug 04, 2021

Summary

  • The firm’s top buys for the quarter were Freeport-McMoRan and Wells Fargo
  • Its biggest sells were Kimberly-Clark and JPMorgan
Article's Main Image

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio,

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) identifies itself as an independent investment management firm that seeks to align employee interests with investor interests by investing in the same portfolios. Its strategy is to maintain a long-term focus based on fundamental, ground-up analysis of a company’s intrinsic value, as determined by factors such as market position, competition, management, valuation and growth prospects. The funds focus on buying undervalued companies that have a solid and proven foundation for revenue production.

Based on the above criteria, the firm’s top buys for the quarter were Freeport-McMoRan Inc (

FCX, Financial) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), while its biggest sells were Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial).

Freeport-McMoRan Inc

The firm established a new holding of 11,460,445 shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (

FCX, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 1.62%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $38.85.

1422937779700092928.png

Freeport-McMoRan is a mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. It primarily operates large, long-lived assets with reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. It is one of the world’s biggest publicly traded copper companies.

On Aug. 4, shares of Freeport-McMoRan traded around $36.28 for a market cap of $53.20 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “significantly overvalued.”

1422944710535794688.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. While the interest coverage ratio of 8.78 is worse than 81% of industry peers, the Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 indicates a very healthy financial situation. The return on invested capital (ROIC) surpassed the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) in the most recent quarter, indicating a turn to profitability.

1422945067932438528.png

Wells Fargo & Co

The firm also took a new stake of 5,298,654 shares in Wells Fargo & Co (

WFC, Financial) after selling out of its previous investment in the stock in the first quarter of 2020. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.52 during the quarter.

1422937727443259392.png

Wells Fargo is a U.S. bank major that is still reeling from the aftershocks of a fake account scandal back in 2016. After the incident, Wells Fargo was subject to restrictions such as an asset cap. Recently, the Federal Reserve has signaled it will accept Wells Fargo’s plan to overhaul its governance functions, which is key if they bank wants to ease its regulatory restrictions.

On Aug. 4, shares of Wells Fargo traded around $46.80 for a market cap of $191.56 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “fairly valued.”

1422945340276985856.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.43 and debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0 are about average among industry peers. The return on equity of 12.14% and return on assets of 1.24% are above their respective industry medians of 8.84% and 0.87%.

1422946084614950912.png

Kimberly-Clark Corp

The firm cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corp (

KMB, Financial) by 1,412,392 shares, or 54.99%, for a remaining holding of 1,155,975 shares. The trade had a -0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $133.51.

1422937660103708672.png

Kimberly-Clark is a multinational personal care products manufacturer based in Irving, Texas. It produces mainly paper-based sanitary products as well as surgical and medical instruments. The company’s popular brand names include Cottonelle, Viva, Kleenex and Huggies.

On Aug. 4, shares of Kimberly-Clark traded around $133.50 for a market cap of $45.19 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “fairly valued.”

1422946621934653440.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is lower than 91% of industry peers, but the Altman Z-Score of 3.66 suggests the company is not in danger of bankruptcy. The three-year revenue growth rate is 2.7%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 0.8%.

1422948162145996800.png

JPMorgan Chase & Co

The firm sold out of its 1,000,866-share holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co (

JPM, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by -0.62%. Shares traded for an average price of $157.04 during the quarter.

1422938483491721216.png

By assets, JPMorgan is the largest bank in the U.S. and the sixth-largest bank in the world. Based in New York, the investment banking company offers a full range of traditional and investment banking services to individual and corporate clients worldwide.

On Aug. 4, shares of JPMorgan traded around $153.15 for a market cap of $455.81 billion According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “modestly overvalued.”

1422948545236946944.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.47 and debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68 are about average for the banking industry. The return on equity of 16.22% and return on assets of 1.30% are above their respective industry medians of 8.84% and 0.87%.

1422949141562118144.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the firm held shares of 158 stocks in an equity portfolio valued at $26.33 billion. The turnover rate for the quarter was 6%.

The top holdings were American International Group Inc (

AIG, Financial) with 3.73% of the equity portfolio, Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares (BRK.B, Financial) with 2.88% and KKR & Co Inc (KKR, Financial) with 2.78%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in financial services, consumer cyclical and health care.

1422934617790468096.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment