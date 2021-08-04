Logo
Agilent Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S., a prestigious independent recognition based entirely on employee feedback about leadership behavior, integrity, camaraderie, and 17 other dimensions of corporate excellence.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture and leadership behaviors. Certification is seen as the definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition and a mark of a great employee experience.

Agilent’s 2021 certification was based on survey results in which 86% of employees called Agilent a great place to work, compared to a benchmark of 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. The survey of all 5,679 U.S.-based Agilent employees was run entirely by Great Place to Work, and Agilent had no influence or control over who was surveyed or what questions were asked.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-certified, a recognition that says as much about our employees as it does about our company and our One Agilent mindset,” said Erica Wright, Agilent vice president of human resources and global talent. “We know that employees do their best work when they are respected as individuals, valued as teammates, and appreciated by their leaders, and we’re proud to have created a culture where employees can be their best selves every day.”

Agilent’s highest scores on the survey were related to fairness, equity, and integrity. For example, employees said people here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation (95%), race (92%), age (90%), and gender (90%). Another 91% of employees say management is honest and ethical in its business practices, and 91% say they are proud to tell others they work at Agilent.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Agilent is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Agilent is also one of the best companies to work for in other countries, having recently won Great Place to Work awards in China and Germany as well as certification in India and Spain. Earlier this year, Agilent was also ranked one of the top 100 U.S. companies for diversity by Forbes Magazine, and it topped Barron’s 2020 list of 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

According to Great+Place+to+Work+research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent is a leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering innovative technology solutions that provide trusted answers to researchers’ most challenging scientific questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005219/en/

