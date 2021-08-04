IVRO Pursues Mission To "Help Make Non Animal Testing Famous"; Releases FY Q3 and YTD 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IVRO Pursues Mission To "Help Make Non Animal Testing Famous"; Releases FY Q3 and YTD 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLACENTIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / InVitro International (OTC PINK:IVRO) is pleased to announce FY 2021 3rd quarter revenues of $310,700 and net income of $87,644. These sales were 35%+ vs same quarter FY '20, and 51% ahead of 2nd quarter sales this year. Net income YTD in FY '21 is now $97.7K, 17% ahead of the same period in the last fiscal year. Cash at about $1.3M is nearly $200K ahead of FY '20 year end, having benefited from two government PPP loans. For details, please see our audited financial statements (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IVRO/financials).image.png

In our continuing effort to address recent shareholder requests, this is our fourth in a planned series of investor communications with more qualitative information about the company; e.g. background events regarding how in vitro testing originated; what is happening today to advance our cause around the world; and noteworthy increased public opinion against animal testing.

Our Mission

How many of your daily use products were tested on live animals?

For more than a quarter of a century, IVRO's mission has been to reduce the number of animals used in laboratory testing via replacement in vitro (Latin: 'in glass') test technologies. Our plant based predictive core test technology has recently been reviewed and adopted at the highest scientific OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) regulatory level. Ocular Irritection® Test Guideline (OECD TG496) is now accepted in 37 countries, including the U.S., where in recent years legal protection has become necessary for in vitro tests to replace live animals.

IVRO CEO and Chairman, W. Richard Ulmer, observed, &ldquo;We believe our InVitro International 3rd quarter numbers indicate a rebound from Covid-‘19/'20 global business damage, and thus allow us to resume IVRO's ‘Make NON-Animal Testing Famous' program in full force. Global society attitudes toward hundreds of thousands of unnecessary animal tests seem to be ripe for change as citizens and testing laboratories realize alternative/replacement tests such as Ocular Irritection® and Corrositex® have been adopted by the highest Regulatory Agencies in the world & now provide valid results with legal assurances.&rdquo;

IVRO President, Atul Jhalani, added, '2021 has been an exciting year for non-animal testing globally. In June, 2021, Maine became the sixth U.S. state to ban the sales of new cosmetic products tested on animals. It now joins Hawaii, California, Illinois, Nevada and Virginia in implementing such a ban; with impending legislation in New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Oregon. Is a U.S. wide ban in our near future? China is the second largest cosmetics market in the world and its long standing requirement for 'animal testing' of cosmetic products has been a major hurdle for non-animal testing globally. In 2021, China provided a pathway for companies to import as well as to sell non animal tested cosmetics. This global legal momentum and changing consumer attitudes bodes well for our future.'

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain 'forward-looking statements' as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Company Contact:
W. Richard Ulmer
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
(800)246-8487
[email protected]
www.invitrointl.com

SOURCE: InVitro International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658264/IVRO-Pursues-Mission-To-Help-Make-Non-Animal-Testing-Famous-Releases-FY-Q3-and-YTD-2021-Results

img.ashx?id=658264

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment