Technology and Hospitality Veteran Reed Wright Joins InsuraGuest as President of InsuraGuest Technologies

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (

TSXV:ISGI, Financial)(OTCQB:ISGIF) (the "Company") has appointed technology and hospitality veteran Reed Wright as President.

Mr. Wright Co-Founded AXIS41, a world class digital marketing firm, where he served as the Partner of Technical Services for accounts like Adobe, American Red Cross, Steamboat Resort Properties and BMW USA. Axis41 was acquired by Dentsu International in October 2016, where he worked as SVP of Marketing Technology Platforms. In this capacity, Mr. Wright oversaw corporate integrations and assisted in Dentsu International's mergers and acquisitions throughout North America, Asia and EMEA.

In October 2020, Mr. Wright was promoted to SVP Marketing Technologies and Innovations for Dentsu International, where he created the Dentsu International lead generation team with an emphasis on technology integrations, sales and marketing and strengthening Dentsu International's alliance organization that specifically focused on technology partners such as Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce.

Mr. Wright's company, Axis41, specialized in the hospitality industry with digital platform creation, execution and maintenance. Digital commerce platform customers include Grand America Resorts & Hotels, Sun Valley Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain Resort, and Steamboat Resorts International. Additionally Mr. Wright worked with the major hospitality, lodging and ecommerce platforms at major resort properties in North America.

Mr. Wright earned his BA in Communications and Business from Brigham Young University and currently sits on the Advisory Board for the US Biathlon Team.

"When I first learned about InsuraGuest back in early 2020, I immediately loved the idea of revolutionizing how hospitality and guest insurance and other digitally delivered products gives direct access to consumers using its proprietary digital platforms. The Company seamlessly delivers its Insurtec products to simplify and expedite delivery to hospitality properties and guests who need short term insurance for lodging and events. I wanted to be a part of InsuraGuest as they transform the digital insurance market through Insurtec solutions, so when I was offered to join as President, I jumped at the chance," states Reed Wright. "Now, I can bring my extensive experience in digital marketing, hospitality technology, enterprise alliances and the finance community to drive InsuraGuest to the next level.

The Company also announced that it has granted a total of 1,600,000 stock options to Mr. Wright. The options are granted at a price of $0.35 per share and vest over time and on achievement of revenue milestones. The options are exercisable for a period of two years and up to ten years from the date of grant.

The options are subject to an Exchange Hold Period. The securities to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

"We are honored to have someone with such an amazing and diverse background join our team and help us grow InsuraGuest into an International brand in the Insurtec industry," states Douglas Anderson, CEO and Chairman.

About InsuraGuest, Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGA)(OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its specialized short-term rental insurance products to hotel and vacation rental reservations. CA/LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at www.InsuraGuest.com

Contact Info:

[email protected]

SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658289/Technology-and-Hospitality-Veteran-Reed-Wright-Joins-InsuraGuest-as-President-of-InsuraGuest-Technologies

img.ashx?id=658289

