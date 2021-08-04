Humana Highlights Commitment to Addressing Health Equity in 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. As outlined in the report, Humana details its continued commitment to advancing health equity and addressing the needs of the community to drive sustainable change and create shared value for all Humana stakeholders.

“At Humana, we believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to achieve their best health,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This was increasingly clear in 2020 with the challenges of a global pandemic and the impact to our employees, partners and customers. It sharpened our commitment to human care and to efforts that advance health equity, simplify health care, and enable integrated experiences for our customers.”

Humana’s 2020 CSR Report highlights the company’s commitment to making it easier for people to achieve their best health, working to advance population health in each community, building more equitable and sustainable practices for the business and the collective healthcare system as well as investing in the health and sustainability of the environments around each person. In 2020, highlights across these areas included:

Protecting the health and safety of its employees : Humana rolled out new benefits like special PTO, a COVID-19 paid leave program, expanded coverage of COVID-related health needs, caregiving support membership with Care.com, and $13.1 million in funding for caregiver emergency relief such as back-up childcare and eldercare.

: Humana rolled out new benefits like special PTO, a COVID-19 paid leave program, expanded coverage of COVID-related health needs, caregiving support membership with Care.com, and $13.1 million in funding for caregiver emergency relief such as back-up childcare and eldercare. Conducting nearly 6.2 million screenings for health-related social needs in 2020: Humana set an enterprise-wide goal to conduct 3 million screenings. In the end, the company more than doubled that goal. These screenings resulted in the connection of members to resources and support that directly and measurably addressed their needs.

Humana set an enterprise-wide goal to conduct 3 million screenings. In the end, the company more than doubled that goal. These screenings resulted in the connection of members to resources and support that directly and measurably addressed their needs. Contributing support to the communities Humana serves: The Humana Foundation provided $50 million to aid in COVID-19 relief for underserved communities, to help them navigate COVID-19 through short and long-term programs and partnerships with local and national agencies.

The Humana Foundation provided $50 million to aid in COVID-19 relief for underserved communities, to help them navigate COVID-19 through short and long-term programs and partnerships with local and national agencies. Putting energy into reducing energy: In 2020, 22 Humana sites were Energy Star certified and 15 of those sites were part of the new tenant spaces category - which Energy Star reported was the highest number of certified tenant spaces by a single company.

In 2020, 22 Humana sites were Energy Star certified and 15 of those sites were part of the new tenant spaces category - which Energy Star reported was the highest number of certified tenant spaces by a single company. Expanding its commitment to advancing health equity: Humana recently named+a+new+Chief+Health+Equity+Officer%2C+Dr.+Nwando+Olayiwola, and a new+Chief+Inclusion+%26amp%3B+Diversity+Officer%2C+Carolyn+Tandy.

Humana will continue to provide transparency in all future reporting around continued environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, processes, and metrics that connect to the business strategy. These will be shared in future annual integrated reports, on the Humana website and through frequent news stories throughout the year.

To learn more about Humana’s impact and continuing work to make it easier for people to achieve their best health, read the full 2020 CSR Report (Corporate+Social+Responsibility+%28CSR%29+-+Humana).

