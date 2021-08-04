Wearable Health Solutions Inc. To Make All Company Devices Voice Enabled With Major Voice Assistants: New Patent-Pending Technology Will Allow Consumers To Use Voice AI Control On All Of The Company Products

Licensed Technology From Speak to IoTWill Enable Voice Command & Control On All Of The Company's Intelligent IoT Products With Smart Speakers Or Mobile Apps From Amazon Alexa And Google Assistant.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices for Seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone, and that markets its products to and through its national distribution network of independent dealers who re-sell direct to consumers, to hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Speak to IoT, a cutting edge California technology company, which has developed and owns a patent-pending technology that enables any Smart Device to be controlled via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and other Voice AI assistants with a single, simple one step implementation.

Speak to IoT and the Company will collaborate to incorporate the technology into the Company's 3G iHelp and 4G iHelp MAX and other IoT product lines, during the term of the agreement.

The collaboration will focus on leveraging powerful tools like Alexa and Google and other well known brands/devices/platforms for hands-free voice interactions, especially for the elderly and their loved ones, so that Company consumers (the elderly, their family members, approved caregivers, etc.) can access all our products' unique features using Alexa/Google and other smart speakers or their respective mobile apps.

Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman & CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said: "Voice is the new touch for the digital age and users are demanding to obtain touch-less solutions to command-and-control intelligent household gadgets and appliances. Speak to IoT can provide a leading edge to WHSI in capitalizing on the once-in-a-generation voice trend. The highly intuitive and training-free nature of natural voice AI allows the users to focus on ‘what' to do instead of worrying about ‘how' to do things. People can discover their personalized way of ‘saying the commands' in Alexa, Google, Samsung, etc., to achieve the desired outcomes in a smooth, contactless, and friendly manner."

He continued: "Speak to IoT is a simple, secure platform to connect smart IoT devices or enterprise workflows to all intelligent voice assistants. They provide voice command and control to smart IoT devices like lights, microwaves, refrigerators, (and now the Company's medical devices) with just a few clicks. This will enable our customers to use the voice assistant of their choice to interact with these smart devices for complete command and control using Speak to IoT's patent-pending technology which will be integrated into the Company's platforms."

About Wearable Health Solutions:

The Company manufacturers medical alarm devices that are used to summon help in the event of an emergency for users. The product is designed and marketed primarily to the elderly, physically disabled and individuals living alone.

We provide mobile health (mHealth) products and services to dealers and distributors throughout the globe. As a leader in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking services, and turn-key solutions that enable our users to be proactive with their health, as well as safe and protected at all times. Our products and services are always state-of-the-art and cost effective. Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we are uniquely positioned to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Our Flagship product 4G iHelp MAX is a personal emergency alarm that is used to summon help in the event of an emergency at home. Currently approximately 60 % of all medical alarms sold in the USA are first generation technologies that require the user to speak and listen through a central base station unit. Medipendant® however offers a speaker in the pendant enabling the user to simply speak and listen directly through the pendant in the event of an emergency. This device is a cellular medical alert system, blue tooth and WI-FI enabled, that operates on a 4G network. Operating capabilities commence on AT&T network (GSM-Global) with further capability on Verizon (CDMA-USA) as well.

The 4G iHelp MAX device showcases new features, functionalities, fall detection and geo-fencing referencing the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area.

About Speak to IoT:

Speak to IoT is a simple, secure, patent-pending platform to connect smart IoT devices and systems to all intelligent voice assistants. "Connecting everything through voice" is the vision behind Speak to IoT's patent-pending, universal, all-in-one, mobile & voice AI platform. It can manage any network capable device, system, or process with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, or other prominent voice assistants seamlessly. Its goal is to leverage natural voice as the primary human-machine interface and avoid several mobile and desktop IoT applications cluttering and confusing the user experience. Speak to IoT partners with hardware manufacturers in selected geographies offering complete, end-to-end, intelligent IoT appliances (like SMART INDIA) to consumers and enterprises. For more information, visit www.speaktoiot.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as 'continue,' 'will,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'expected,' 'plans,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solutions business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (x) Wearable Health Solutions ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

