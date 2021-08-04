Logo
Tiger Oil and Energy Investor Update

ACCESSWIRE
Aug 04, 2021
CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Tiger Oil and Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:TGRO) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's application for OTCIQ has been approved. With this, the Company will be focusing resources on bringing all financials and filings up to date by the imposed SEC deadline. Over the past months the Company has been working on bringing the Upchurch lease back into production. The lease is a 75-acre lease held by production, producing from a single well drilled in the early 1980's. The well hit oil at just over 1800 feet in the Knox formations, it has been in production for 30+ years. The Knox formation is the premier oil formation in Kentucky and generally runs at depths ranging from 1600 to 2300 feet. Given the desire for Knox wells, nearly every newly discovered Knox well in the region has been offset. With the recent increasing in oil prices, the Company has started exploring the potential of acquiring new oil and gas leases.

Howard Bouch, CEO of Tiger Oil and Energy Inc. commented, "Over the last year, Covid-19 has given us time to reflect and to look at diversifying our business. The Company is positioned perfectly to start moving forward to bring our financial picture up to date. We look forward to sharing more information in the near future."

About Tiger Oil and Energy, Inc.
Tiger Oil and Energy, Inc. is an American based oil and natural gas exploration and production company engaging in the acquisition of oil & gas leases. Tiger Oil will apply advanced drilling, completion and secondary recovery techniques to currently shut-in and low producing wells, while utilizing modern technologies and techniques to increase production and profitability. For more information about the company and its leases please visit: http://www.tigeroilandenergy.com/

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The foregoing contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, or representing management's beliefs about, our future transactions, strategies, operations, events and financial results. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as 'will,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'is targeting,' 'may,' 'should' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described in any of our other filings with the SEC. Certain other factors which may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations or which may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements are discussed or included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at www.tigeroilandenergy.com under 'Investor Info.' You are urged to carefully consider all such factors. We do not undertake or plan to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this news release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If we make any future public statements or disclosures which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this news release.

Disclaimer: This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information:
Howard Bouch
Tiger Oil and Energy, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE: Tiger Oil & Energy, Inc.



