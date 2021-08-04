SOHM, Inc., Receives a Mandate for Development, Manufacturing, and Supply Two New topical products.

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today (SOHM, Inc) the company, has received a mandate for development, manufacturing and supply for two new products for human prescription topical applications.

Today, Mr. Baron Night, CEO announce that, SOHM has received a Mandate from one of its customers for this latest opportunity to be a crucial part of two of the customer's new products. These products are human prescription products. The first of the two in use to lighten the dark patches of skin (also called hyperpigmentation, melasma, "liver spots," "age spots," freckles) caused by pregnancy, birth control pills, hormone medicine, or injury to the skin. This mechanism on how this medication functions is by blocking the process in the skin that leads to discoloration.



The Second product is a combination medication, which is used to treat minor pain, itching, swelling, and discomfort caused by hemorrhoids, and other problems of the anal area (e.g., anal fissures, itching). This medication contains an anesthetic that works by temporarily numbing the area. This product also contains corticosteroid that reduces redness, itching, and swelling.

Once it is developed and supplied, these mandates will be strengthening the company's efforts to continue its B2B business under a private label agreement. The company estimate the execution by end of the third or early 4th quarter.

This mandate and scope of the project is just the beginning stages of launching more products into major pharmacy retail stores. SOHM's customer will be distributing them to various pharmacy chain stores that include Publix, CVS and Wal-Mart throughout the United States.

Mr. Baron Night, CEO said, "This represents an annualized commitment once this order is executed, and the product is on the shelf of pharmacies distribution and pharmacy retail stores".

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India as well as has strategic alliances with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

