Orange CEO Interview - H1 2021 Results (video)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, has just published its results for the first half year 2021. Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, comments on the Group’s results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:
http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/h1-2021-results/

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Second quarter highlights
- Update on EBITDAaL
- Infrastructures
- Growth drivers
- Outlook and conclusion

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a turnover of €42.3 billion in 2020 and 139,000 employees as at June 30, 2021, of whom 80,000 are in France. The Group has a total customer base of 263 million customers worldwide at June 30, 2021, including 218 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new ‘Engage 2025’ strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

To find out more (online and via your mobile device), go to:+www.orange.com,+www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005880r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005880/en/

