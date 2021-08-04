Logo
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Allianz SE (ALIZY) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Allianz SE (Other ALIZY) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALIZY
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Allianz SE (

ALIZY, Financial) Investigation:

The investigation focuses Allianz’s statements concerning its risk management of various Structured Alpha funds.

Allianz has previously assured investors that its risk management was of the highest standards, structured risk protections were the cornerstone of the Structured Alpha funds and, while the funds would generate returns through a derivatives-based strategy, Alliance had put sufficient hedges in place to cap downside risk.

But on Mar. 27, 2020, after the Structured Alpha Funds recorded significant losses on stock-options trades amid the coronavirus-led market meltdown, Allianz announced it would be liquidating the two highest alpha private strategy funds.

Then, on Aug. 4, 2020, Allianz disclosed that the SEC had commenced a probe regarding the Structured Alpha funds.

Finally, on Aug. 1, 2021, Allianz revealed that the DOJ had initiated an investigation into the losses sustained by the Structured Alpha funds and warned that its Board of Management concluded there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha funds that could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group. The company also announced that it had launched its own review, and warned that potential costs related to the DOJ investigation “could be substantial and might lead us to reconsider our view of the group’s earnings or capitalization.”

This news drove the price of Allianz shares sharply lower on Aug. 2, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Allianz lied about its risk management of the Structured Alpha funds,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Allianz SE and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Allianz SE should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

