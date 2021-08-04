Sector Gamma As Buys Organon, Henry Schein Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells LivaNova PLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: OGN, HSIC, HOLX, QGEN, SAGE, PDCO, AUPH, NVAX,

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Henry Schein Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen Inc, Hologic Inc, sells LivaNova PLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2021Q2, Sector Gamma As owns 37 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,139,985 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.53% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 577,368 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 455,447 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 523,493 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.08% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 209,128 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 552,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 165,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 117,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 160,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 90,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 141,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 523,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $337.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 73,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $156.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.98%. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Sector Gamma As still held 263,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 34.16%. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $68.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Sector Gamma As still held 229,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 42.4%. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $186.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Sector Gamma As still held 67,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 21.4%. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $396.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Sector Gamma As still held 44,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 24.81%. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Sector Gamma As still held 68,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.