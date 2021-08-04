Logo
Sector Gamma As Buys Organon, Henry Schein Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells LivaNova PLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Sector Gamma As (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, Henry Schein Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen Inc, Hologic Inc, sells LivaNova PLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2021Q2, Sector Gamma As owns 37 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECTOR GAMMA AS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sector+gamma+as/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECTOR GAMMA AS
  1. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,139,985 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.53%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 577,368 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 455,447 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 523,493 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.08%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 209,128 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 552,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 165,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 117,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 160,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 90,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 141,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 523,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $337.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 73,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $156.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

Reduced: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.98%. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Sector Gamma As still held 263,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Centene Corp (CNC)

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 34.16%. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $68.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Sector Gamma As still held 229,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 42.4%. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $186.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Sector Gamma As still held 67,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 21.4%. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $396.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Sector Gamma As still held 44,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 24.81%. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Sector Gamma As still held 68,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.



