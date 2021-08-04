Bft Financial Group, Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Sherwin-Williams Co, Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc

- New Purchases: AFRM, ESGV, VSGX, FDRR, GCC, LQDH, REET, IVLU, KURE, DVYA, SHYD, DFUS, RVNU, IEFA, GTO, DFAT, ARKF, GLD, SAVA, IPFF, IWY, BAR, AMD, JSMD, DBO, DBB, BTEC, VBTX, MELI, WYNN, XMVM, JMST, DDOG, PM, DIS, MDT, EL, BAC, BTNB,
- Added Positions: AMZN, JKH, TIP, IVE, REGL, PPLT, SRLN, VGK, ICLN, EIM, PMO, VUG, SCHG, MSFT, NAD, IXG, DGRO, MGC, IQLT, SCHD, MQY, IMTM, NVDA, PG, AAPL, HEWJ, IBB, PYPL, VLUE, HON, MTUM, KMB, UNP, LQD, JPST, SLV, LEMB, XLK, KWEB, IAGG, BABA, CSCO, JPM, CVX, SCHX, COST, CVS, FHLC, BRK.B, PDBC, INTC, VOO, ORCL, PGR, VTI, WMT, MA, GOOG, VO, QQQ, VFH, AMGN, VEU, ABT, COP, ETN, NEE, HD, JNJ, MRK, TGT, BHK, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: DON, SI, IEUR, SCHV, IAU, NKE, VTEB, LLY, XLG, F, VGSH, TXN, BMY, ARKK, T, CAT, CLX, FB, GM, V, CL, UNH, XOM, LUV, CRM, SUB, PFE, PEP, CMCSA, IBM, SPY, SUSA, UPS, CORP, PANW, YUM, RTX, QCOM, MCD, GIS, DUK, ADBE,
- Sold Out: SHW, MUA, BNY, USD, NVG, HDV, TTWO, GNTY, MET, MO, CAH, GE, MYD,
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 1,016,426 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 504,163 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) - 459,508 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 528,312 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,916 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1166.81%
Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.83%. The holding were 1,016,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 504,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 459,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)
Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 126,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)
Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 215,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 47,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1166.81%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3358.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 5,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 571.59%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 177,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 136.12%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 65,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 93.61%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)
Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $72.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 74,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 419.02%. The purchase prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.697000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA)
Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $15.86.Sold Out: Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr (BNY)
Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $14.88.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)
Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $31.08.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49.Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Bft Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 58.44%. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.551700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Bft Financial Group, Llc still held 41,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.
