Bft Financial Group, Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Sherwin-Williams Co, Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bft Financial Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Sherwin-Williams Co, Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc, Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr, ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bft Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bft Financial Group, Llc owns 187 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BFT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bft+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BFT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC
  1. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 1,016,426 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 504,163 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) - 459,508 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 528,312 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,916 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1166.81%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.83%. The holding were 1,016,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 504,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 459,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 126,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 215,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 47,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1166.81%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3358.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 5,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 571.59%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 177,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 136.12%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 65,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 93.61%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $72.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 74,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 419.02%. The purchase prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.697000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA)

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $15.86.

Sold Out: Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr (BNY)

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $14.88.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $31.08.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49.

Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Bft Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 58.44%. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.551700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Bft Financial Group, Llc still held 41,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.



