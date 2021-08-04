Logo
Hamel Associates, Inc. Buys ViacomCBS Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Livingston, NJ, based Investment company Hamel Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamel Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hamel Associates, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamel+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,466 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 61,119 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 71,895 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 82,285 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 74,379 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.302500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.933500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 91.03%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 78,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 27,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.. Also check out:

1. HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC. keeps buying
