Hamel Associates, Inc. Buys ViacomCBS Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: FNDF, CSCO, RDS.B, XLV,
- Added Positions: VIAC, ABBV, SCHD, TFC, ED, FB, XOM, PXD, BA, PEP, FDX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, UPS, DG, MSFT, VZ, KO, ITW, WMT, NKE, ABT, SBUX, VMI, V, MRK, XLU, MKC, KMB, JNJ, CB, HON, DEO, JPM, GLD, HSY, NVS, USB, ADP, UNP, AMGN, EMR, HD, LMT, DUK, AMZN, BMY,
- Sold Out: GOOG, GOOGL, PFE, EW, T, ATRC, BDX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,466 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 61,119 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 71,895 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 82,285 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 74,379 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.302500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.933500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 91.03%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 78,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 27,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.
