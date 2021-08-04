Logo
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Cloudflare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Cloudflare Inc, Biogen Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ropes+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 271,630 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,744 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,699 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,773 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,929 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $297.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $328.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $173.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.083100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.16%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120.29%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 163.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
