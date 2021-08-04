Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Cloudflare Inc

- New Purchases: XLY, ADSK, IWO, IWP, ADI, DFAC, IWS, ARKW, NTLA, GPC, HAP, PNC, COP, JD, LYFT, PH, C, TFC, STX, TROW, FRC, TRU, PSA, FIS, VGK, AMD,
- Added Positions: AAPL, EFA, IWF, JNJ, IWB, AMZN, IWD, SPY, EEM, BDX, WMT, VTI, UNP, INTC, PFE, BAC, CSCO, UNH, MRK, ABT, HD, V, CMCSA, CME, USB, TXN, DOV, RTX, ETN, MCD, ACN, PPG, MDLZ, CB, BMY, VNQ, VZ, SYY, PYPL, NSC, NOC, PEP, TJX, PM, ADBE, LHX, GD, XOM, LLY, APD, AXP, DE, QQQ, VEU, CVX, VIG, VT, ASML, IEMG, XLF, MA, GNRC, FB, ZTS, GOOG, IVW, NTRS, DUK, DHR, CMI, INFO, UPS, COST, MCHP, SCHW, NVDA, RS, RSG, CRM, BA, AMT, AEP, ILMN, CAH, VTEB, XLK, IWM, DRE, FISV, SJM, BNDX, ROK, TRV, ULTA, BR, TSCO, WBA,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, NET, IBM, BIIB, MDT, IEFA, TXG, BRK.B, GOOGL, USMV, JPM, LOW, NKTR, SCZ, DOW, AJG, CDK, ABBV, APPS, VWO, DIS, TGT, ORCL, DD, CNI, BLK, ZBH, RDS.A, MCO, DELL, KMB, ISRG, HIFS, CARR, CE,
- Sold Out: GE, CTSH, GLW, FCX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 271,630 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,744 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,699 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,773 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,929 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $297.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $328.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $173.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.083100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.16%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120.29%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 163.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.
