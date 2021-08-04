Sentry Investment Management Inc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Continental Resources Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: GS, CLR, LUNMF, HALO, SRCL, WBA, XLNX, CTSH, PCAR, CLX, VMC, ALB, HPE, TSCO, MLM, UAL, PTC, CRL, BBWI, LDOS, AAL, HWM, AOS, DXC, RHI, OGN, CFG, NWS, CTXS, FITB, ZION, VNT, TPR, CMA, VNO, VTR, UNM, NWL, HBAN, IPG, IRM, KEY, KIM, MTB, MGM, PEAK, FRT, OMC, GPS, O, REG, RF, ROST, WELL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMAT, SNPS, SWKS, QRVO, NXPI, IPGP, MKTX, LRCX, DE, PXD, TFC, WFC, TSLA, BA, ROP, PVG, XYL, LMT, UNH, BAC, JPM, COP, KLAC, PYPL, NKE, CMCSA, GPN, INTU, LYB, BABA, PAAS, TRMB, UNP, UPS, RTX, FIS, FISV, EOG, ORLA, MMM, MS, TDG, CAT, ICE, VZ, ADI, DUK, AEM, FDX, APTV, HON, BTG, AMT, CTAS, DHR, EQX, EMR, EFX, SYF, FTV, PM, NCLH, IR, MAS, AME, APH, CSX, DOV, GD, INTC, URI, MCD, MDT, NSC, NUE, PH, WPM, SWK, TDY, RCL, DLTR, DLR, CCI, CCL, SO, AVB,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, BRK.B, LOW, WY, MO, SPY, LIN, ADBE, PG, LEN, K, HD, AVGO, ISRG, NEM, TGT, GILD, NVDA, ADSK, COF, APD, C, GIS, PEP, LIFZF, ZBH, CVX, DFS, CHD, HAL, BR, DRI, GPC, MAA, TER, BXP, DRE, DOW, PFG, AAP, LUMN, UDR, NLOK, WU, L, GL, MHK, WRB, RE, LYV, LNC, HST, ADP, RL, APA, MU, KHC, WMT, BIIB, BWA, ACN, HPQ, HBI, DAL, ALK, HLT, T, ITW, TROW, STX, PVH, ORCL, WDC, BEN, PPG, ESS, EQR, KR, SBAC, WRK, MAR,
- Sold Out: GE, SCHW, BDX, CL, ILMN, EW, KMB, MNST, AFL, ES, KMI, ALGN, WMB, LH, DGX, VAR, HRL, SJM, CINF, CPB, BF.B, LW, FLIR, COG, LEG, UA,
These are the top 5 holdings of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,117 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,104 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,877 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 28,746 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,731 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $379.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lundin Mining Corp (LUNMF)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 103,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Stericycle Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $79.23, with an estimated average price of $73.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 80216.67%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $143.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 256.12%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $290.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 301.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 437.65%. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $196.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 169.63%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $212.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 1100.26%. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $178.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.
1. SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
