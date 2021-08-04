Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys General American Investors Company Inc, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Guggen

New Purchases: AIO, NFJ, NIE, HGLB, ACP, GAB, FINS, EHI, NCV, ETO, NCZ, ACV, SCD, AWP, IDE, GGZ, JPT, CPZ, FIF, JLS, HIE, MFD, RQI, VLT, RSF, FGB, INSI, ADBE, WEA, MXF, HYI, EXD, GRX, CBH, MMT, JMM,

SPY, FFA, GPM, FT, SPE, JQC, EOD, DCF, JHB, VBF, ARDC, ETG, IRL, EOI, JTD, GDO, FUND, CET, EXG, JTA, BOE, BGX, PHD, JEMD, ERC, JHI, JPC, GIM, FEO, AWF, BSL, FIV, TEAF, VVR, IHD, IAF, EGF, GNT, PIM, Sold Out: FAX, BLW, STK, CHY, ETY, DDF, IVH, DHF, DEX, CIK, HPI, LDP, HYT, JRI, FPF, CHI, HPS, HEQ, EMD, JDD, CEE, GLO, BIT, JCO, ETB, HQH, EVF, NRO, ETW, EHT, PHT, EFL,

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General American Investors Company Inc, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Blackrock Duration Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shaker Financial Services, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 187,083 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.62% Tri-Continental Corp (TY) - 222,267 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.69% Central Securities Corp (CET) - 167,507 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 349,850 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.46% Source Capital Inc (SOR) - 145,588 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.42%

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.158800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 145,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 254,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 111,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.488000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 250,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 182,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 288,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 106.62%. The purchase prices were between $39.84 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 187,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc by 118.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $19.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 349,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1026.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 220,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Tri-Continental Corp by 79.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.43 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 222,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 453,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 101.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.494000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 207,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.93.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The sale prices were between $31.05 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $33.74.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.89 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.78.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.57.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Delaware Investments Div & Income Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $11.19.