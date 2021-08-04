Logo
Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys General American Investors Company Inc, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Guggen

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Arlington, VA, based Investment company Shaker Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General American Investors Company Inc, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Blackrock Duration Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shaker Financial Services, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shaker Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shaker Financial Services, LLC
  1. General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 187,083 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.62%
  2. Tri-Continental Corp (TY) - 222,267 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.69%
  3. Central Securities Corp (CET) - 167,507 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
  4. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 349,850 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.46%
  5. Source Capital Inc (SOR) - 145,588 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.42%
New Purchase: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.158800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 145,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 254,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 111,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.488000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 250,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 182,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 288,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 106.62%. The purchase prices were between $39.84 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 187,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc by 118.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $19.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 349,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1026.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 220,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Tri-Continental Corp by 79.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.43 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 222,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 453,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 101.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.494000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 207,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29.

Sold Out: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.93.

Sold Out: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I (STK)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The sale prices were between $31.05 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $33.74.

Sold Out: Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.89 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.78.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.57.

Sold Out: Delaware Investments Div & Income Fund, Inc (DDF)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Delaware Investments Div & Income Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $11.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shaker Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Shaker Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shaker Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shaker Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shaker Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
