IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, , RealPage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company IndexIQ Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Kansas City Southern, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, , RealPage Inc, CIT Group Inc, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IndexIQ Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, IndexIQ Advisors LLC owns 1145 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IndexIQ Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indexiq+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IndexIQ Advisors LLC
  1. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) - 4,418,699 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,920,651 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.35%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,286,819 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93%
  4. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 3,413,960 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 1,303,778 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
New Purchase: IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.33 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $49.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.514500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 4,418,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 918,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 283,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,053,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 559,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $64.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 273,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.35%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,920,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 7651.57%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 115,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 2767.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,122,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 440.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 528,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3122.36%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $99.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 288,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.281600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 985,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52.

Sold Out: (VAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of IndexIQ Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IndexIQ Advisors LLC keeps buying
