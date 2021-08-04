IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, , RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: ULTR, NUAN, PFPT, UUP, PPD, XEC, CLTL, VER, WBT, WRI, KNL, MX, TLND, CADE, ORBC, FOE, MSGN, VFH, SPGI, MGK, ICE, VGT, MTUM, SHYG, VHT, ZBRA, DLR, IWM, SJNK, BAR, VDE, GNR, OTIS, EPAM, SPNT, YUMC, RE, SPMB, UMH, TER, BURL, EEM, HUBS, HTBX, CTO, ENPH, EXAS, ETSY, FREL, ATI, BGS, BMTX, ELY, CYH, POOL, HAIN, RUN, USRT, LNTH, MMSI, PEI, SRS,
- Added Positions: VCSH, KSU, BWX, VGK, ICVT, SPSB, CWB, FBC, VBK, IEI, HYG, IWO, UFS, VGIT, LMNX, PFF, MCHI, SRLN, SLV, IEUR, IAU, JNK, IJT, XLF, CORE, HYLB, SCHR, AAPL, PGX, EBSB, XLE, XLK, MSFT, GXC, EWX, GLDM, MNR, BNL, CHNG, COHR, SIVR, SGOL, AJRD, GOOG, EBND, GOOGL, MAC, NVDA, PBCT, BIL, SPWH, VONG, VNQ, T, ADBE, AAT, APLE, ABR, AHT, CSCO, DIS, EPRT, FRTA, HRL, INTC, IFF, TLT, JNJ, KREF, KW, LXP, MGLN, MS, NSA, PYPL, PLYM, QCOM, CRM, SITC, TDOC, TSLA, TWLO, TSN, EMLC, VZ, V, ABM, AMCX, ABT, ABBV, ABMD, AKR, AMD, A, APD, ALB, ALEX, ALGN, Y, ABTX, MDRX, ALLY, AXP, AFIN, AIG, ANAT, AMT, AVD, AWK, CRMT, AMP, ABCB, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AIV, ARI, AIT, AMAT, ARCB, ARNA, ARR, AWI, ABG, ASB, ASTE, ACBI, AUB, ATO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AGR, AVNT, AX, RILY, BKR, BLL, BXS, BAC, BKU, BANR, BRBR, WRB, BHLB, BMRN, BIIB, BX, BRG, BKNG, BXP, BHR, BDN, BV, BR, AVGO, BPYU, BRKL, CBZ, CBTX, CBRE, CNO, CSGS, CSX, CVBF, CVI, CMO, CTRE, CARG, CCL, CASS, CTT, CATY, CATO, CNC, CNP, CENTA, CPF, CERN, CLDT, CVX, CIM, CMG, CHD, CINF, CTAS, C, CFG, CHCO, CIO, CLH, CLF, CLX, COKE, KO, CTSH, CL, COLL, FIX, CMCSA, CMC, CTBI, CRK, ED, COO, COST, CSGP, CR, CCRN, CW, DHI, DDOG, XRAY, DXCM, DHIL, DRH, FANG, DHC, DPZ, DOW, DBX, DRE, DX, EPR, EGBN, DEA, EBAY, ECHO, EPC, EW, EA, ESI, EME, ESRT, WIRE, EHC, ETR, EFSC, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESCA, WTRG, ETH, EXLS, EXPD, EXR, EXTN, EZPW, XOM, FNB, FAST, FSS, FDX, FFIV, FBNC, FBMS, BUSE, FFWM, FRME, FMBH, FMBI, FRC, SRCE, FISV, FFIC, FL, FTNT, FTV, FBHS, FCPT, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FSP, FCX, FUL, FULT, AJG, IT, GNUS, GILD, GOOD, GNL, GPN, GMRE, GL, GGG, GHC, GPMT, GEF, HCA, HAL, HAFC, THG, HONE, HIG, HAS, HVT, HCSG, HTLF, PEAK, HLIO, HFWA, HCCI, HRTG, HT, HPE, HI, HTH, HLT, HOLX, HD, HMST, HOPE, HMN, HST, HLI, HUBG, JBHT, HBAN, ICFI, ICUI, STAR, ITW, ILMN, INCY, IRT, IBCP, ILPT, IR, IMKTA, IBOC, IBM, IP, INTU, ISRG, IVR, FXY, ISBC, IQV, IRM, IEF, KLAC, KRNY, KDP, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KMI, KRG, LKQ, LCII, LTC, LH, LBAI, LRCX, EL, LLY, LULU, LL, LYFT, MTB, MFA, MSCI, CLI, MPC, HZO, MMC, MAR, MRTN, MA, MATX, MXIM, MKC, MCD, MPW, MED, MELI, MBWM, MBIN, MRK, MCY, MTOR, MET, MCB, MTD, MU, MAA, MSBI, MRNA, MC, MCO, MPAA, MSI, MUSA, NBTB, EYE, NWLI, NTAP, SNR, NYMT, NWL, NEE, NXRT, NKE, NSC, NFBK, NWBI, NLOK, NUS, NUE, OSIS, OPI, OKTA, OMC, OPY, ORC, OMI, PNC, PPG, PSB, PKG, PANW, PH, PAYX, PAYC, PGC, PEB, PMT, PFSI, PAG, PEN, PSX, DOC, PDM, PPC, PNFP, PINS, PLNT, BPOP, ECVT, PFBC, APTS, PINC, PFG, PG, PRG, TBF, PRU, PEG, PSA, QCRH, DGX, RPT, RLGT, RJF, O, RWT, RBC, RF, RS, RCII, RBCAA, REPL, RSG, RMD, ROIC, RPAI, REX, RNG, ROK, ROKU, ROP, ROST, RUSHA, R, SBAC, SLM, SPXC, FLOW, SIVB, SAFT, SAIA, SBH, SAFM, SASR, SCSC, HSIC, SLB, SNDR, SEB, SGEN, SIGI, SRE, SENEA, SRG, SVC, NOW, SFBS, SHW, SIGA, SFNC, SPG, SSD, SBGI, SWKS, AOS, SJI, SSB, SCCO, SWX, SPB, SPLK, SFM, SMP, SXI, SBUX, STFC, STLD, SCL, STC, INN, SHO, SYKE, SYF, SYY, TJX, TPH, SKT, TGNA, TNC, TXN, TMO, TKR, TOWN, TRNS, TRU, TG, TCBK, TRS, TRMB, TFC, TRMK, TWTR, TWO, UDR, UMBF, ULTA, UMPQ, UAA, UFI, UNP, UCBI, UFCS, UPS, URI, USLM, X, UNIT, UVV, UEIC, UVE, UVSP, UE, UBA, VFC, MTN, VLO, VLY, VREX, VTR, VRSK, VCTR, VRTS, VPG, VYGR, VMC, WPC, WAB, WBA, WD, WRE, WM, WAT, WMK, WELL, WERN, WSBC, WMC, WDC, WU, WRK, WY, WSR, WMB, WTFC, WDAY, WWE, XHR, XRX, ZG, Z, ZUMZ, ALKS, AON, ACGL, AXS, ACN, CWCO, CCEP, ETN, ESGR, JAZZ, JCI, LAZ, LIN, MDT, APTV, TT, LILAK, WLTW, TEL, CHKP, CYBR, WIX, LYB, NXPI, QURE, RCL,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, INFO, LQD, VCIT, MBB, FXE, HYD, IEMG, VWO, BKLN, VMBS, FXI, SHV, EWJ, FXB, VSS, VEA, IEFA, VUG, GUNR, SCHC, VBR, XLV, USIG, IWN, IUSG, FLOT, SPYG, ALXN, EFG, XLNX, IJS, WORK, SCHG, TMUS, EMB, FLRN, VXX, PNM, CDNS, LNG, COUP, DE, DD, IVV, MOS, SPY, SCHW, SNAP, TTD, TYL, VWOB, ZS, ATEN, ACTG, ACHC, WMS, AKAM, AKRO, AA, ALEC, AMZN, ABC, AME, AMKR, ANGO, ANSS, APOG, AQST, ARCH, ADM, ARQT, AGX, ANET, ASMB, AXGN, AXNX, BEAM, BDX, BDC, BDSI, BTAI, BLK, BCOR, BLBD, BSX, BCOV, BMY, BLDR, CDW, CMS, CRAI, CATC, CPB, CPRX, CAT, CERS, CHX, ECOM, CTXS, CDE, CVLT, CAG, CNCE, COP, CNSL, CSOD, CTVA, CTOS, CYBE, CYTK, DTE, DDS, DOCU, DG, DOV, DCO, EQT, ECL, EGAN, ENTA, FMC, FB, FLO, FORM, GTYH, GD, GIS, ROCK, EAF, GWW, GHL, HNI, HPQ, HARP, HWKN, HL, HLX, HSY, IDT, IEX, IDXX, QAI, INGR, INGN, INS, IVC, IRBT, ITI, JJSF, JBT, JOUT, K, KE, LHX, LAKE, LBRDK, LQDT, LQDA, LMT, LPX, MYRG, MBII, MTZ, MCK, VIVO, MTEM, MOH, MYGN, NVR, NDAQ, NPTN, NEM, NEXT, NXTC, NOC, NWPX, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, FLWS, ONTO, OPRT, OTLK, PCAR, BTU, PTON, PNTG, PSNL, PLAB, PXD, POST, POWL, TROW, PRIM, RMR, RDUS, REGN, RMNI, RCKT, SPSC, SRRK, SELB, SWAV, SWBI, SJM, SPRO, STRL, SYK, SUI, SYNA, SNPS, TFFP, TCMD, TTWO, TCRR, TELL, THC, THR, TITN, TSCO, TBIO, UFPI, UTHR, UHS, UPWK, VECO, VSTM, VRSN, VCEL, VRS, VRTX, VHC, VSTO, VVNT, VMW, HCC, WST, WW, XYL, YETI, BG, CMBM, MGTX, PNR, SGH, GRMN, DSSI, INSW,
- Sold Out: IPHI, RP, CIT, VAR, FLIR, TCF, PS, CATM, CLGX, CMD, CTB, PRSP, WDR, GLUU, BPFH, MTSC, PRAH, CUB, EGOV, GE, TRNO, QTS, ES, TRTN, SAFE, KHC, 3XPA, 1HB, FOR, VTRS, STX, LIVN, FDP, NEXA, CRS, ANDE, DBO, SHY,
For the details of IndexIQ Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indexiq+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IndexIQ Advisors LLC
- IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) - 4,418,699 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,920,651 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.35%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,286,819 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93%
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 3,413,960 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 1,303,778 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.33 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $49.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.514500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 4,418,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 918,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 283,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,053,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 559,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $64.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 273,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.35%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,920,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 7651.57%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 115,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 2767.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,122,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 440.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 528,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3122.36%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $99.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 288,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.281600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 985,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52.Sold Out: (VAR)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (FLIR)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of IndexIQ Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IndexIQ Advisors LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment