Trellis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: IVOG, BSV, VUG,
- Added Positions: BND, VEA, VTEB, VB, VBR, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, IWV, XLF, AMGN, AAPL, VXF, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, VZ, UNP, TMO, QCOM, COST, CVX, AXP, PG, PEP, NVDA, INTU, MA, V, PYPL, AMAT, ADBE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trellis Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 350,436 shares, 40.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 185,024 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 226,008 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 84,320 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 113,523 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $202.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.299000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.448600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 41.97%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.207100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.
