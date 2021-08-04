Garrison Point Capital, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

For the details of Garrison Point Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+point+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Garrison Point Capital, LLC
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 1,210,000 shares, 44.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.47%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,705,000 shares, 30.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.73%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 854,144 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio.
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 806,924 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 29,671 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio.
Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 1,210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 1,705,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
