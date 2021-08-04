Garrison Point Capital, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Added Positions: MBB, VMBS, IEFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Point Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Garrison Point Capital, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrison Point Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+point+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 1,210,000 shares, 44.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.47% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,705,000 shares, 30.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.73% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 854,144 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 806,924 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 29,671 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio.

Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 1,210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 1,705,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.