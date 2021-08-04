Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys , Proofpoint Inc, Meridian Bancorp Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys , Proofpoint Inc, Meridian Bancorp Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keebeck Alpha, LP (Current Portfolio) buys , Proofpoint Inc, Meridian Bancorp Inc, Talend SA, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Alpha, LP. As of 2021Q2, Keebeck Alpha, LP owns 255 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keebeck Alpha, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keebeck+alpha%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keebeck Alpha, LP
  1. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 23,580 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31%
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 156,517 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.56%
  3. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 61,086 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.34%
  4. Talend SA (TLND) - 61,265 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 425.83%
  5. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) - 147,216 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.17%
New Purchase: (LMNX)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 95,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 20,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $22.65, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 164,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Soliton Inc (SOLY)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Soliton Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 133,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 190,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 43,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Talend SA (TLND)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Talend SA by 425.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 61,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 120.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 156,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd by 248.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 206,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 428.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 77,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (PRAH)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in by 430.31%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 253.90%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keebeck Alpha, LP. Also check out:

1. Keebeck Alpha, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keebeck Alpha, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keebeck Alpha, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keebeck Alpha, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider