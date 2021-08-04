Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys , Proofpoint Inc, Meridian Bancorp Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: LMNX, PFPT, EBSB, GRA, CLDR, SOLY, CNBKA, NUAN, WRI, ALTA, FBC, VER, BMTC, KNL, ORBC, QTS, FOE, FCBP, PPD, ESXB, FMBI, UFS, RAVN, SYKE, LDL, SLCT, SNR, CORE, CNST, DIA, EWZ, QADB, VGK, CAI, VTI, JOBS, MMAC, XOG, EFA, CCMP, FICO, HBAN, JKHY, BAH, DBX, VIAC, SHOP, DBD, CALX, SPLK, ETSY, IT, QDEL, TTEC, ACN, BHP, BOCH, COLM, CMP, LSCC, MANH, NVMI, RIO, RUTH, URI, WTFC, CHUY, ZEN, ALRM, ZUO, LPRO, EGHT, AVID, CHKP, MLM, X, WGO, LQDT, WKHS, PANW, KIN, RRR, DFIN, DOCU, MNTV, AN, GIB, CENX, FFIV, FCF, HPQ, RAD, SNPS, SBH, NBHC, TRUP, MIME, TEAM, OKTA, TENB, PBF, CERS, WETF, INN, PVG, BCOV, LADR, GILT, BTG, EQX, AFIN, TUFN, HBM, BTBT, ARLO, FSM,
- Added Positions: TLND, XLF, FLY, EWC, PRAH, ALXN, MXIM, VNQ, GDX, IWD, IYR, BPFH, SDY, SPWH, PNM, WORK, CBB, MGLN, FRTA, XLB, PBCT, IWB, XLV, IVV, AJRD, PMBC, SPY, SOGO, XLI, XLE, HYG, WLTW, EWG, INFO, VEA, MA, MUB, COHR, LUV, SDC, BA, XLP, CDXC, AXL, EMB, SAVE, V, BRK.B, QCOM, ORCL, AXP, AAPL, CSCO, COST, HD, JBLU, NKE, UAL, WMT, IJH, AVGO, TWOU, PCG,
- Reduced Positions: EWY, IWO, SMH, EWJ, VWO, KRE, QQQ, IWM, IBB, IWN, IJR, KBE, XLY, FXI, XLK, EWH, IWF, RSX, ENBL, BND, VCIT, CCL, AMZN, NAV, NCLH, CMA, MS, LITE, NRG, LOW, C, DIS, XLU, LQD, JPM, EWA, INTC, GS, NVDA, CFG, BAC, MDY, UNIT, GOCO, PFSI, FB, FRC, RF, MSFT, GOOGL, EWBC, DAL, FITB, TFC,
- Sold Out: EEM, IPHI, TCF, PS, MIK, CATM, PRSP, VAR, FPRX, NBLX, HMSY, TPCO, CLGX, GLOG, PTVCB, RP, FLIR, CMD, EGOV, SMTX, GMLP, STAY, CTB, GLUU, RCL, CBPO, COWN, GE, GEO, CIO, TEN, OSUR, CXW, RUHN, FPR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Keebeck Alpha, LP
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 23,580 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 156,517 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.56%
- iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 61,086 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.34%
- Talend SA (TLND) - 61,265 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 425.83%
- iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) - 147,216 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.17%
Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 95,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 20,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)
Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $22.65, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 164,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soliton Inc (SOLY)
Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Soliton Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 133,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 190,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 43,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Talend SA (TLND)
Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Talend SA by 425.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 61,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 120.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 156,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)
Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd by 248.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 206,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 428.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 77,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (PRAH)
Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in by 430.31%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 253.90%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: (MIK)
Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: (VAR)
Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
