Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Innovator IBD 50 ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

- New Purchases: GTO, XSOE, FTGC, SMH, SRVR, GSLC, PAVE, PTH, BJK, NUAG, BSCN, BSCO, BSMM, FSTA, BSMR, BSMQ, BSMP, FNCL, FMAT, FENY, BSML, FCOM, FLTB, FIDU, EPP, EFV, RBLX, CRL, KBE, IYG, SEIC, COMB, FQAL, EW, FVAL, MRNA, NULG, SHE, JHCS, MO, JHMA, JHMC, JHME, JHMF, JHMS, AMD, BSCP, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, BSJQ, BSCQ, BSJR, NVCR, VEU, WM, EWU, QCLN, ANSS, AMAT, XRT, CCI, CVS, USDU, VO, SHV, USSG, SOXX, SPYG, ALX, LH, BFIT, NMCO, TWLO, ZTS, TGT, PLD, FLRN, ROP, KCE, DKS, ACWI, IBDM, IXG, JHMH, JHMT, JPIB,
- Added Positions: IWB, VOO, VT, MGC, ARKK, AAPL, BND, GNR, TOTL, VXF, AMZN, EBND, EPR, NVDA, DIS, SONY, FB, USMV, GOOGL, MSFT, DGRO, PG, GOOG, BRK.B, V, ANGL, IBM, PKI, PYPL, IWD, ONEQ, DHR, JNJ, ABT, AMGN, NFLX, PEP, MA, MTUM, SLY, VONG, AXP, KO, CMCSA, COST, DE, LLY, NEE, HD, INTC, PGR, TMO, UNH, BX, ABBV, EFA, MUB, QQQ, SPY, SUB, VB, VV, XSW, APD, ALL, BAC, BIIB, SCHW, CVX, CME, CI, CSCO, CL, STZ, DEO, FISV, GD, GS, INTU, JPM, KMB, SPGI, ORCL, QCOM, SO, TRV, TXN, UL, UPS, WMT, UEC, AVGO, PSLV, VSTM, DELL, ARKG, IGSB, EMLP, FXR, FXU, GLD, IJR, MGK, SCHD, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: XLI, FREL, XLU, FDIS, FTEC, FHLC, SPDW, OUSA, CEF, AGG, GVI, FDN, VGSH, AGZ, SHY, PHYS, XLC, XLE, SCZ, XLB, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLY, XLV, XLRE, MUNI, HDV, FUTY, NEA, HAS, MINT, MDY, BCSF, BSCL, C, IRM, TFI, VCSH, TXMD, ECL, EMN, D, SR, CHD, BSX, BA, BCE, TSLA, T, TJX, LMT, SCHM, MS, ANTM, FBND, KWEB, ISTB, IBB, VICR, PFE, RTX, CRM, SBUX, FLOT,
- Sold Out: FFTY, GBF, EWT, EWI, EWP, ES, GE, SLYV, SPEM, AIA, IEZ, SCHB, AER,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 214,315 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.36%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 635,267 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,852 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,118 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,045 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 438,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 459,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.630600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 631,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $270.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 40,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $36.06 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.479000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 212,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 95,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4666.71%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 112,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 214,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 635,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 4025.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.8 and $152.34, with an estimated average price of $147.36. The stock is now traded at around $156.652000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 112,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 847.84%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 82,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 263,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $42.39 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $45.26.Sold Out: iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund (GBF)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $119.46 and $122.35, with an estimated average price of $120.94.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $32.4.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.
