Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Innovator IBD 50 ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

New Purchases: GTO, XSOE, FTGC, SMH, SRVR, GSLC, PAVE, PTH, BJK, NUAG, BSCN, BSCO, BSMM, FSTA, BSMR, BSMQ, BSMP, FNCL, FMAT, FENY, BSML, FCOM, FLTB, FIDU, EPP, EFV, RBLX, CRL, KBE, IYG, SEIC, COMB, FQAL, EW, FVAL, MRNA, NULG, SHE, JHCS, MO, JHMA, JHMC, JHME, JHMF, JHMS, AMD, BSCP, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, BSJQ, BSCQ, BSJR, NVCR, VEU, WM, EWU, QCLN, ANSS, AMAT, XRT, CCI, CVS, USDU, VO, SHV, USSG, SOXX, SPYG, ALX, LH, BFIT, NMCO, TWLO, ZTS, TGT, PLD, FLRN, ROP, KCE, DKS, ACWI, IBDM, IXG, JHMH, JHMT, JPIB,

IWB, VOO, VT, MGC, ARKK, AAPL, BND, GNR, TOTL, VXF, AMZN, EBND, EPR, NVDA, DIS, SONY, FB, USMV, GOOGL, MSFT, DGRO, PG, GOOG, BRK.B, V, ANGL, IBM, PKI, PYPL, IWD, ONEQ, DHR, JNJ, ABT, AMGN, NFLX, PEP, MA, MTUM, SLY, VONG, AXP, KO, CMCSA, COST, DE, LLY, NEE, HD, INTC, PGR, TMO, UNH, BX, ABBV, EFA, MUB, QQQ, SPY, SUB, VB, VV, XSW, APD, ALL, BAC, BIIB, SCHW, CVX, CME, CI, CSCO, CL, STZ, DEO, FISV, GD, GS, INTU, JPM, KMB, SPGI, ORCL, QCOM, SO, TRV, TXN, UL, UPS, WMT, UEC, AVGO, PSLV, VSTM, DELL, ARKG, IGSB, EMLP, FXR, FXU, GLD, IJR, MGK, SCHD, VIG, Reduced Positions: XLI, FREL, XLU, FDIS, FTEC, FHLC, SPDW, OUSA, CEF, AGG, GVI, FDN, VGSH, AGZ, SHY, PHYS, XLC, XLE, SCZ, XLB, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLY, XLV, XLRE, MUNI, HDV, FUTY, NEA, HAS, MINT, MDY, BCSF, BSCL, C, IRM, TFI, VCSH, TXMD, ECL, EMN, D, SR, CHD, BSX, BA, BCE, TSLA, T, TJX, LMT, SCHM, MS, ANTM, FBND, KWEB, ISTB, IBB, VICR, PFE, RTX, CRM, SBUX, FLOT,

Needham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells Innovator IBD 50 ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC owns 364 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 214,315 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.36% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 635,267 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,852 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,118 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,045 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 438,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 459,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.630600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 631,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $270.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 40,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $36.06 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.479000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 212,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 95,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4666.71%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 112,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 214,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 635,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 4025.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.8 and $152.34, with an estimated average price of $147.36. The stock is now traded at around $156.652000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 112,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 847.84%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 82,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 263,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $42.39 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $45.26.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $119.46 and $122.35, with an estimated average price of $120.94.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.