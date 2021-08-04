Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC Buys Splunk Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, CBRE Group Inc

New Purchases: SPLK, LVS, 847, ZBRA, SYK, FLKR, EW, GPN, FLCA, EFNL, LECO, JCI, FLCH, GGG, EFX, WPM, GPC, WTM, EGP, VRSK, OEF, DFAC, OGN, FSR, ATVI, PANW, WMB, NVO, LBTYA, HUN, AX, TDOC, MRNA, BRW, ACWX, VWTR, IBDD, IBDQ, MDY, AMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Northern Trust Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC owns 421 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 87,581 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.87% Facebook Inc (FB) - 545,172 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,363,805 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.63% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 584,478 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,588,737 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 357,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 545,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 119,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $561.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $265.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $164.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 155.97%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 280,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.223400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 545,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3358.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 35,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 473,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 43.05%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $83.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 862,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.