Abbrea Capital, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: JMST, SPG, AMT, DLR, WELL, APO, CRWD, TECB, EXC, CVNA, MDY, DEO, SNAP, IBB, SPYG,
- Added Positions: VTIP, JPST, VO, VEA, VYM, AAPL, VOO, VWO, RSP, AMZN, GXC, XOM, GOOGL, IWB, XLB, BLK, HON, PFE, TMO, UMPQ, TSLA, GS, HD, KMB, MS, NVDA, CRM, UNH, V, IWF, SCHM, ABT, BAC, EMR, BKNG, SBUX, TGT, USB, UNP, ABBV, PYPL, ROKU, QQQ, SCHD, VNQ, VTI, XLE, XLK, XLV, ACN, ADBE, AXP, BRK.B, BA, BMY, CVS, COF, CAT, CSCO, C, CMCSA, COP, DHR, DD, LLY, EL, FDX, LOW, MCD, MRK, MCO, PNC, SYK, TXN, VZ, WMT, WFC, PM, AVGO, GM, ZTS, SQ, DOW, ABNB, DIA, GLDM, ICLN, SCHF, TIP, VPL, XLF, XLRE, ECL, ITW, MDLZ, LMT, SPGI, MET, UPS, WM, TCEHY, DOCU, CTVA, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: COST, AMD, BABA, IGSB, GOOG, NOW, NSRGY, MA, QCOM, CWI, EFA, SHOP, MMM, IWM, NKE, NFLX, IBM, GPN, CVX, VCSH, IWR, LQD, SHY, IVW, XLU, APTV, WORK, MRNA, UL, SO, MDT, DUK, ALL, ATVI,
- Sold Out: SPLK, JD, UBER, APPN,
For the details of Abbrea Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abbrea+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Abbrea Capital, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 815,103 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 762,101 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,087 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,455 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,369 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $154.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.351500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 113.24%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $539.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $885.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)
Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Abbrea Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Abbrea Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Abbrea Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Abbrea Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Abbrea Capital, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment