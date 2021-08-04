Abbrea Capital, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JD.com Inc

New Purchases: JMST, SPG, AMT, DLR, WELL, APO, CRWD, TECB, EXC, CVNA, MDY, DEO, SNAP, IBB, SPYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, American Tower Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JD.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Appian Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbrea Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Abbrea Capital, LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 815,103 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 762,101 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,087 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,455 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,369 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $154.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.351500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 113.24%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $539.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $885.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.