Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. Buys General Motors Co, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China Holdings Inc

New Purchases: GM, DIDI,

GM, DIDI, Reduced Positions: BABA, REAL, MLCO, HTHT,

BABA, REAL, MLCO, HTHT, Sold Out: CTSH, YUMC, LOW, MTCH, SE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, DiDi Global Inc, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.. As of 2021Q2, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+peak+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,500,000 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 1,119,119 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,584,150 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,642,782 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Nike Inc (NKE) - 835,071 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio.

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 945,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.