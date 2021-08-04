Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. Buys General Motors Co, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: GM, DIDI,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, REAL, MLCO, HTHT,
- Sold Out: CTSH, YUMC, LOW, MTCH, SE,
For the details of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+peak+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,500,000 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio.
- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 1,119,119 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,584,150 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio.
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,642,782 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 835,071 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio.
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 945,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.
