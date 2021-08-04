Logo
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. Buys General Motors Co, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, DiDi Global Inc, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.. As of 2021Q2, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+peak+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.
  1. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,500,000 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio.
  2. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 1,119,119 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,584,150 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,642,782 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 835,071 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 945,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.. Also check out:

1. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. keeps buying
