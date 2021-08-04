Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Unilever PLC, Moody's Corporation

New Purchases: IWF, SDY, GAB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Zoetis Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Unilever PLC, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dash Acquisitions Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Dash Acquisitions Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,610 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 135,073 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,800 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,190 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.74% Visa Inc (V) - 46,316 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 106.74%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3358.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 518.61%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.223400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 14,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $202.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.