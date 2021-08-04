Logo
Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Unilever PLC, Moody's Corporation

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dash Acquisitions Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Zoetis Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Unilever PLC, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dash Acquisitions Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Dash Acquisitions Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dash+acquisitions+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dash Acquisitions Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,610 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 135,073 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,800 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,190 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.74%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 46,316 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 106.74%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3358.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 518.61%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.223400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 14,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $202.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dash Acquisitions Inc.. Also check out:

1. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dash Acquisitions Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
