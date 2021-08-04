Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, General Electric Co

For the details of Empirical Finance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+finance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Empirical Finance, LLC
- Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 945,765 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
- Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 958,899 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio.
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) - 490,478 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 850,866 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,560 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $50.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.900100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 490,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 565,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (847)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of Empirical Finance, LLC.
