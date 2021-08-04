Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, General Electric Co

New Purchases: QMOM, VMOT, WIZ, 847, SWAN,

QMOM, VMOT, WIZ, 847, SWAN, Reduced Positions: CSX, SHW,

CSX, SHW, Sold Out: TNL, STX, GE, ES,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, General Electric Co, CSX Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Finance, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Empirical Finance, LLC owns 323 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empirical Finance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+finance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 945,765 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 958,899 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) - 490,478 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 850,866 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,560 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $50.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.900100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 490,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 565,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.