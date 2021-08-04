McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Trustco Bank Corp N Y, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: NUAG, GWX, DES, NUDM, CLH, HIFS, IWM, SHAG, SRLN, VOO,
- Added Positions: SPAB, IVV, SPDW, VB, MUB, SPLG, AGGY, VYM, TIP, VYMI, EBND, SUB, SHM, SUSA, NUEM, BSV, SHYG, BND, PEP, AAPL, RWO, IEFA, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, SPSM, BIL, DEM, VBR, VWO, PRF, IWN, VOE, VOT, IWB, VBK, IEMG, IWF, PXF, IWD, DWM,
- Sold Out: TRST,
For the details of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcnamara+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 227,542 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,467,025 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,364,743 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,158,831 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 539,122 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.3%
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.963600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity (NUDM)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.247800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.634600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.66%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.593400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 86.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $51.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.351500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McNamara Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment