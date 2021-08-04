McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Trustco Bank Corp N Y, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

New Purchases: NUAG, GWX, DES, NUDM, CLH, HIFS, IWM, SHAG, SRLN, VOO,

Marshfield, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells Trustco Bank Corp N Y, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 227,542 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,467,025 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,364,743 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,158,831 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 539,122 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.3%

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.963600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.247800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.634600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.66%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.593400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 86.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $51.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.351500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05.