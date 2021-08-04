McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Trustco Bank Corp N Y, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Trustco Bank Corp N Y, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Marshfield, MA, based Investment company McNamara Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells Trustco Bank Corp N Y, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcnamara+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 227,542 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,467,025 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,364,743 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,158,831 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 539,122 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.3%
New Purchase: NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.963600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity (NUDM)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.247800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.634600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.66%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.593400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 86.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $51.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.351500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McNamara Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider