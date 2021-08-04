Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund Celebrates 10-Year Milestone

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund has reached its 10-year anniversary. Since its inception a decade ago, the fund has experienced outstanding long-term performance, as evidenced by its consistent top-decile ranking among peers, according to Morningstar, for the 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year time periods ending July 31, 2021. Additionally, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund (Institutional Share Class, CFIZX) is the number one performing fund in the Allocation--30% to 50% Equity category for the 10-year period, ending July 31, 2021. Rated overall 5-stars by Morningstar, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund is designed to provide shareholders with meaningful current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Unlike traditional balanced funds, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund takes a holistic view in pursuing its investment objectives. Employing a research-intensive, bottom-up approach to security selection, the team identifies income-producing securities from all asset classes, and without sector or security constraints, to help pursue a strong risk/reward profile.

David L. King, Head of Income and Growth Strategies at Columbia Threadneedle, was instrumental in the design of the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund. King and co-portfolio manager Yan Jin have managed the fund since its inception. Grace Lee joined the team as a co-manager in 2020. The fund invests in a broad array of securities, including dividend-paying stocks, bonds, convertible securities, MLPs, REITs and bank loans.

“Over my four decades as an investor, I’ve seen ever greater asset class specialization and emphasis on top-down macro investing, which can lead some investors to overlook security-specific opportunities,” said King. “When we find a company we like, we have the flexibility to invest in the security that we believe has the best risk/reward profile, irrespective of asset class.

“There is a misconception that different analytical skills are required to assess various types of securities. I disagree. My team and I are focused on a firm’s cash flow and balance sheet, regardless of security type,” King continued.

To round out their bottom-up approach, the portfolio management team leverages the comprehensive fundamental and quantitative research capabilities of the firm, including 160 analysts and research associates with deep industry knowledge who provide comprehensive sector coverage.

Ratings and rankings

Time Period Overall YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Percentile Rank 4 2 6 1 1 # of Peers 521 512 478 426 274 Star Rating * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Category: Allocation--30% to 50% Equity as of July 31, 2021

Ratings and rankings shown for Institutional Share Class. Other classes may have different performance characteristics and may have different ratings.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $593 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreeedneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 As of June 30, 2021. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. For a free prospectus or a summary prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the funds, visit www.columbiathreadneedleus.com%2Finvestor%2F. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment risks — Market risk may affect a single issuer, sector of the economy, industry or the market as a whole. There are risks associated with fixed-income investments, including credit risk, interest rate risk, and prepayment and extension risk. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. This effect is usually more pronounced for longer term securities. Non-investment-grade (high-yield or junk) securities present greater price volatility and more risk to principal and income than higher rated securities. Convertible securities are subject to issuer default risk. A rise in interest rates may result in a price decline of fixed-income instruments held by the fund, negatively impacting its performance and NAV. Falling rates may result in the fund investing in lower yielding debt instruments, lowering the fund’s income and yield. These risks may be heightened for longer maturity and duration securities. The fund may also be forced to convert a convertible security at an inopportune time, which may decrease the fund’s return. Value securities may be unprofitable if the market fails to recognize their intrinsic worth or the portfolio manager misgauged that worth. Foreign investments subject the fund to risks, including political, economic, market, social and others within a particular country, as well as to currency instabilities and less stringent financial and accounting standards generally applicable to U.S. issuers. Risks are enhanced for emerging market issuers.

Morningstar Percentile Rankings are based on the average annual total returns of the funds in the category for the periods stated. They do not include sales charges or redemption fees but do include operating expenses and the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions. Share class rankings vary due to different expenses. If sales charges or redemption fees were included, total returns would be lower.

For each fund with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ used to rank the fund against other funds in the same category. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund’s monthly excess performance, without any adjustments for loads (front-end, deferred, or redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. (Each share class is counted as a fraction of one fund within this scale and rated separately, which may cause slight variations in the distribution percentages.) The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Columbia Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

