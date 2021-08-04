Logo
Mardi Gras Makes First-Ever Call At Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, On Maiden Voyage

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMBER COVE, Dominican Republic, Aug. 4, 2021

AMBER COVE, Dominican Republic, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Carnival Cruise Line's highly anticipated return to guest operations, the line's newest and most innovative ship Mardi Grasarrived in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, today, marking the ship's second port of call on its maiden voyage.

Amber_Cove.jpg

Mardi Gras'leadership team joined local government officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange to commemorate the arrival of the line's flagship. The seven-day Caribbean cruise departed Port Canaveral July 31.

"We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Amber Cove while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "The restart of cruising in Amber Cove has such a wide-reaching impact and on behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Amber Cove for their hospitality in welcoming our guests."

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Guests can enjoy a host of entertainment experiences throughout the ship's 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodiman and the line's Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O'Neal. Mardi Graswill sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as a third as-yet-unnamed Excel-class ship in 2023.

favicon.png?sn=AQ65176&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mardi-gras-makes-first-ever-call-at-amber-cove-dominican-republic-on-maiden-voyage-301348560.html

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ65176&Transmission_Id=202108041341PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ65176&DateId=20210804
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

