Mardi Gras Makes First-Ever Call At Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, On Maiden Voyage

AMBER COVE, Dominican Republic, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Carnival Cruise Line's highly anticipated return to guest operations, the line's newest and most innovative ship Mardi Grasarrived in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, today, marking the ship's second port of call on its maiden voyage.

Mardi Gras'leadership team joined local government officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange to commemorate the arrival of the line's flagship. The seven-day Caribbean cruise departed Port Canaveral July 31.

"We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Amber Cove while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "The restart of cruising in Amber Cove has such a wide-reaching impact and on behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Amber Cove for their hospitality in welcoming our guests."

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Guests can enjoy a host of entertainment experiences throughout the ship's 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodiman and the line's Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O'Neal. Mardi Graswill sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.

