Nicholle R. Taylor Named President of Artesian Water Company, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nicholle R. Taylor Named President of Artesian Water Company, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation ( ARTNA) announced today that Nicholle R. Taylor was appointed President of Artesian Water Company, Inc., its principal wholly-owned subsidiary effective August 16, 2021.

Ms. Taylor has been with Artesian for over 30 years, holding various managerial positions in the organization providing her a broad range of experience. Since 2012 she has been a Senior Vice President of Artesian Resources Corporation and its subsidiaries and since August 1, 2019 also Chief Operating Officer of Artesian Water Company, Inc. In 2007, Ms. Taylor was appointed to Artesian Resources’ Board of Directors, where she serves on the Strategic Planning, Budget and Finance Committee.

“I eagerly look forward to working with Nicholle as she assumes the critical leadership role as President of our largest operating subsidiary,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artesian Resources Corporation. “I am extremely confident in her ability to further the growth and success of our organization,” said Taylor.

Ms. Nicholle Taylor is very involved in the water utility industry, serving on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Water Companies. She also is a member of the Board of Directors of the Committee of 100, a business organization that promotes responsible economic development in the state of Delaware, and the Board of Directors of the Delaware Nature Society.

“Nicholle’s active involvement with various industry and environmental organizations demonstrates her commitment to further profitable and sustainable growth in the private water utility industry and recognition of the industry’s natural close alignment with those focused on environmental protection. I remain impressed by her steadfast commitment to ensuring Artesian remains an environmentally conscientious and responsible corporate citizen,” said Dian C. Taylor.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302)453-6900
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODMwMjkxOSM0MzQxODkyIzIwMTkxNDY=
d1668e26-a787-4ac6-af5e-a053daa3b4c4
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment