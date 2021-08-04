Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiaa+endowment+%26+philanthropic+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,955 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 15,479 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 68,230 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio.
  4. American Express Co (AXP) - 16,490 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 19,112 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.063200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 21,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 20,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 6,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $348.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.2%. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc still held 5,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC. Also check out:

1. TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider