Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,955 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 15,479 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 68,230 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 16,490 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 19,112 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.063200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 21,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 20,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 6,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $348.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.2%. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc still held 5,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.