Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Amdocs, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Patrick Industries Inc, Synchrony Financial, Molson Coors Beverage Co

- New Purchases: DOX, REGN, COG, DEF, TCHP, PDP, GINN,
- Added Positions: VIAC, LOW, MLR, O, CVX, APLE, VTI, WY, SPG, QCOM, AUDC, MCHP, FPX, PK, APPF, CHKP, DLTR, INTC, JBL, CSX, STAG, MCK, SCHF, SCHV, VBK, AIN, VEEV, SCHE,
- Reduced Positions: TAP, INFY, GNTX, FDX, BRK.B, NUE, AAPL, HD, MSFT, ETN, TGT, WFC, TROW, MGA, XOM, FB, NTR, PSA, ZBRA, JLL, SCHW, WSM, AIMC, TSN, CAT, RJF, IVE, RTX, VNQ, PEP, NTRS, NKE, JNJ, JPM, NSIT, GOOGL, EMR, JWN, GLD, SNAP, VZ, AZN,
- Sold Out: PATK, SYF, CPSI, UMPQ, XLP, ES, SRE, OTIS, INBK, BEP, CRUS, BEPC, OVV, HUYA, BKI, FNF, VAC, HP, NOK, RDS.B, WAB, MNR, CPB, PRU, MUR, NCR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,753 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,283 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 46,723 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 17,850 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 9,528 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 14,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $583.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.94, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.504900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 92.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 7366.67%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $190.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Miller Industries Inc. by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $47.2, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $37.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 78.72%. The purchase prices were between $123.17 and $149.13, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.304100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $285.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.Sold Out: Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $31.69.Sold Out: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.47 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $18.58.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Reduced: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 99.21%. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 20.26%. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 76,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Gentex Corp by 22.9%. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 28,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 29.43%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 1,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.73%. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.513200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.
