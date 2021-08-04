Logo
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Amdocs, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Patrick Industries Inc, Synchrony Financial, Molson Coors Beverage Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amdocs, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Lowe's Inc, sells Patrick Industries Inc, Synchrony Financial, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 256 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cascade+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,753 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,283 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 46,723 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 17,850 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 9,528 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 14,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $583.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.94, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.504900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 92.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 7366.67%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $190.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Miller Industries Inc. by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $47.2, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $37.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 78.72%. The purchase prices were between $123.17 and $149.13, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.304100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $285.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Sold Out: Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $31.69.

Sold Out: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.47 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $18.58.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Reduced: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 99.21%. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 20.26%. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 76,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Gentex Corp by 22.9%. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 28,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 29.43%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 1,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.73%. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.513200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
insider