Financial Advantage, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbia, MD, based Investment company Financial Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Advantage, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advantage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advantage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advantage, Inc.
  1. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 30,214 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 60,762 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,881 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 39,552 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 80,194 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
New Purchase: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.43 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 150.11%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advantage, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Financial Advantage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advantage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advantage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advantage, Inc. keeps buying
