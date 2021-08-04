Financial Advantage, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: NAD, JCPB, XSOE, OGN,

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Advantage, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 30,214 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 60,762 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,881 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 39,552 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 80,194 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.43 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 150.11%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.