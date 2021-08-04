Baker Chad R Buys Medtronic PLC, Sells Fiserv Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

For the details of Baker Chad R's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+chad+r/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baker Chad R
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 284,000 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 89,170 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 62,740 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,888 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 45,060 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
Baker Chad R initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 37,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Baker Chad R sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Baker Chad R sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.
