Baker Chad R Buys Medtronic PLC, Sells Fiserv Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, sells Fiserv Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Chad R. As of 2021Q2, Baker Chad R owns 51 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 284,000 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 89,170 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 62,740 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,888 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 45,060 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

Baker Chad R initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 37,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Chad R sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Baker Chad R sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.