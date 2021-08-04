Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ET

- New Purchases: LRGF, INTF, SMLF, EMGF, SNSR, STIP, XSOE, ARKF, GCC, GIGB, IBRX, FYC, LAZR, SPGP, DXJS, ACQRU, DGRS, LEMB, SPHQ, BRK.B, POTX, ROKU, VTWV, NVDA, FNY, CMLF, TSLA, RCAT,
- Added Positions: DHS, REZ, DGRW, EBND, IDV, SCHX, SCHE, DBEF, BOTZ, GDX, FPE, ARKG, ARKK, FIW, CIBR, SCHA, XLU, SCHC, AAPL, XT, SCHM, SUB, VGT, JKG, EZM, TDOC, AMZN, NNDM, SCHF, NVTA, BABA, PACB, DIS, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, NEAR, AGGY, FLRN, FMB, MINT, SCHZ, MUB, FLOT, ITM, FTA, IBB, PFF, PGX, HEDJ, FTC, DLN, IGIB, XLK, PRFZ, HEWJ, USMV, VRP, MTUM, HEZU, FISV, FXO, DBJP, KKR, BX, JPM,
- Sold Out: SQ,
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 1,183,240 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,181,609 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 1,066,003 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 883,463 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND) - 1,400,624 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.845600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 1,066,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.393700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 1,134,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 507,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 290,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SNSR)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 436,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 122,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1592.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.44 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 312,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 149.10%. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 173,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $149.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.
