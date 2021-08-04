Logo
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Square Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc owns 169 stocks with a total value of $859 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsc+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 1,183,240 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  2. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,181,609 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  3. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 1,066,003 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 883,463 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND) - 1,400,624 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.845600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 1,066,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.393700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 1,134,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 507,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 290,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SNSR)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 436,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 122,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1592.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.44 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 312,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 149.10%. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 173,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $149.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
