Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ET

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Square Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc owns 169 stocks with a total value of $859 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsc+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 1,183,240 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,181,609 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 1,066,003 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 883,463 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND) - 1,400,624 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.845600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 1,066,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.393700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 1,134,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 507,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 290,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 436,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 122,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1592.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.44 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 312,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 149.10%. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 173,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $149.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.